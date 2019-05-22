The Betrayal of America

The events of September 11, 2001, are still unexposed. Instead, the world has narrated a story within 13 minutes that Osama bin Laden was the supposed mastermind, and after 24 hours, the “facts” were set in stone by a congressional vote.

At a lot of dissenting opinions about the attacks hushed, were silenced or ignored. The mainstream media behaved the same. All their critical questioning broke off, and they fell in line with the official narrative. Deviations were not allowed and sanctioned with the end of the career. That’s way it seem impossible to get to the bottom of the matter.

Elias Davidsson was born in Palestine in 1941 to German refugees. He settled in Iceland in 1962 and retired with his wife to Germany in 2008. He has published books on 9/11 and different terror incidents in particular. “Hijacking America’s Mind on 9/11” was published in the U.S. in 2013.[1] Followed by two books in German. (Der Gelbe Bus=The Yellow Bus)[2], which deals with the terror attack in Berlin and a comprehensive study on 9/11 and the aspects of psychological warfare and social denial.[3] His latest research investigates the Mumbai attacks. His book “The betrayal of India”[4] made headlines in Pakistan and led to an invitation to this country. The over 900 some pages study was translated into Urdu.

In 16 chapters, the author proceeds like a criminal investigator concentrating on the legal and forensic aspects of 9/11, and he debunks the official narrative and everything that goes with it. From his standpoint, all the presented facts do not hold water. There is not a single hard evidence that the 19 Muslims committed this horrendous crime. The 9/11 Commission Report is a joke, and its conclusions were already prefabricated and had only put between two boards.

“The U.S. authorities failed in their legal and political obligations to fully and impartially investigate the massive crime of 9/11: They failed to investigate the alleged plane crashes; they tried to prevent a congressional investigation; and they tried to undermine that investigation, once it took place. Those investigations, which were carried out under the authority of the United States government and Congress were not prompt, independent, impartial, or through, and only partially transparent. The United States judiciary failed to bring to justice even one person implicated in the mass murder of 9/11. Had the United States been a party to the European Convention of Human Rights, the European Court would have been compelled to declare the United States in violation of the right to life of 3,000 people.”

For Davidsson, 9/11 was a propaganda-coup, unprecedented in history. “When the sun rose on New York and Washington on 11 September 2001, the official legend of 9/11 lay ready to be promoted worldwide. It was conceived before the events and confirmed by the U.S. Congress – give or take minor details – within 24 hours of the deadly events.” Within hours, the entire world was led astray into believing what can be labeled an absurd tale. The author can’t understand that the Western world swallowed ” this legend hook, line, and sinker.” Everybody who the official story commits public suicide.

According to Davidsson, not only academia but also the leftists and liberals failed. Academicians out of fear to lose their career, leftists argued that the attacks were retributions by Muslims against US foreign policies. None of the liberals or leftists ever asked for hard evidence that Afghanistan had anything to do with 9/11, not to speak of Saddam Hussein.

The author calls for a new independent investigation. The initial value of demanding a further, independent investigation of 9/11 is educational. Davidson’s book makes a case for the argument “that the main suspects for the mass murder 9/11 are to be found among U.S. officials.” And he continues saying; ” Had the crime of 9/11 been carried out by rogue elements of the U.S. government or by a foreign state against the real interests of the ruling class of the United States and its allies, the plotters and perpetrators would have been exposed and punished long ago.”

Davidsson’s book runs counter to the official 9/11 narrative with excellent arguments and non-refutable evidence. The revolutionary aspects of the 9/11-truth lie in the fact that people can’t achieve justice through the established procedures. It’s a pity that nor US publisher could be found.

The author generously provides the book for download.[5]

Dr. Ludwig Watzal works as a journalist and editor in Bonn , Germany . He runs the bilingual blog between the lines. http://between-the-lines-ludwig-watzal.blogspot.de/

