VENEZUELA: Westerners have lost the ability to reason! (PART 10)

in World by May 20, 2019

In Orwellian West, everything is possible nowadays. On one hand, we have the US admittedly willing to intervene militarily in Venezuela, with Guaidó’s masochist supporters misinterpreting article 187.11 of the Venezuelan Constitution to beg to be bombed and slaughtered. On the other hand, blatantly ignoring the very same article of the Venezuelan Constitution, the very same Guaidó’s supporters demand Russian personnel to leave their country. And so does the US Administration. And so do prostitute Western MSM. And so believe Western sheep-like humans to be a fair demand. But it doesn’t make sense… at all!

