VENEZUELA: Westerners have lost the ability to reason! (PART 11)

With Chávez dead and Maduro democratically elected the new president of Venezuela, terrorist “opposition” started to implement fear, destruction and death in the street of its own nation. Local elites started to attack the economy by closing factories, sabotaging distribution, exchanging all its savings to dollars and sending it to Miami, etc. The US and Europe increased their support (including financial) to the opposition, while imposing economic and mediatic war on this brave nation. Colombia, paid to be an executioner of Western terror, had an important role in the smuggling of Venezuelan goods to sabotage its economy. And so on.

Read the full story HERE