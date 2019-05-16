VENEZUELA: Westerners have lost the ability to reason! (PART 8)

Do you still have doubts about who oppresses who? No problem, read Venezuela for dummies. If, after having read this article and analyzed all the given sources, you still find yourself “confused” about Venezuela, well, in that case, you too are a lost cause. In that case, you can join the club of those who “have lost the ability to reason”.

Because there’s no way to accuse Maduro or pro-Maduro protesters of crimes they didn’t commit. And because there is no way to deny, conceal or justify the immensity of crimes committed by the terrorist opposition.

Read the full article HERE