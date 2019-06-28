There are no breaking news at the moment

Activists demand implementation of Forest Rights Act and to Oppose Privatization and Commercialization of Forests

in Environmental Protection by June 28, 2019

The All India Forest Front for Rights Struggles, a national forum comprising of adivasi organisations, NGOs and concerned individuals, met recently in Delhi to discuss the challenges adivasis , forest rights and bio diversity. There were more than 37 representatives from different parts of the country.

The main focus of the meeting was on the following issues:

  1. The Forest Rights Act (FRA) has legally accepted the rights of the Adivasis over forests. But it is not implemented yet properly.
  2. The CAMPA Act is an attempt to reduce the rights of the Adivasis and strengthen the Forest Department
  3. The proposed new draft policy on forests seeks to privatize forests in India by commercializing forests. This must be opposed tooth and nail.
  4. The Supreme Court order to displace Adivasis is a violation of Indian Constitution. As per the Forest Rights Act, the right to accept or reject any claim rests with the GramaSabha. The legal process on this was not followed.

Activists who attended the meeting in Delhi were unanimous on the above issues. It was decided that the national platform should strengthen the campaign on the above issues. It was also decided that positive personalities in different political parties should be approached to brief them about the above concerns. As a result meetings with leaders of different political parties were held in Delhi. The delegation of activists met Central Minister ArjunMunda, Brinda Karat of CPI(M), Mr. Jai Ram Ramesh, ManishankarAiyer of Congress and CPI General Secretary Sudhakar Reddy. All the leaders promised support to the demands raised and the need to strengthen the campaign on these issueswere, raised by all. The common suggestion, which came up in these meetings, is to hold a National Convention on Forest Rights so that the issue would have further support.

The following organisations and concerned individuals participated in the meeting.

List

The main demands of All India Forest Front for Rights Struggles are the following:

List:-

Sl.No Name and Address Organisation name Email ID and Contact No
1 Sangamitra Duley Independent Researcher 8763382452
2 Biren Nayak ActionAid 9437901648
3 Paulome Mishrey EKlavyaSangatha 9447303306
4 A.Shivashanthakumar Humane Trust 9486226783

ashiva55@gmail.com
5 K.Thangaraj TAK 9943355578
6 Bapunath   9680299396
7 Majesh Raman Jvala _Waynad jvalawayanad@gmail.com
9562911098
8 Sasi P JvalaWaynad 9526923510
9 Shamabhavi M EklavyaSajthanGothar 9726335768
10 S.Nanaju DharithriOrganisationAndra Pradesh dharitri.org@gmail.com

9908869003
11 K.P.Sasi Visual Search Bangalore Kpsasi36@gmail.com 8593835669
12 Insha Down to Earth 8447270352
13 Asha K,J CORD/BKS/NAARadhakrishna Layout, Kushalnagar, Karnataka State. 9482930546 deenaasha@gmail.com
14 K.N.Vittala ZillaBKS,Chickmagalore District, MudigereTaluk, Gonibeedu Post and Village, Karnataka 944855350 vittalbks@gmail.com
15 S.BasuMallick JJBA Ranchi sanjay_samar@hotmail.com 9431103041
16 SatyaPrasanna Indian School of Business Hyderbad. 9418230944

spbambam@gmail.com
17 ChaturbhaviBhobhav EkalavyasangthanDahod 8980645076
18 V.S.Roy David CORD/NAAlliance,

Kushalnagar

 vsroydavid@mail.com

9448648568
19 Akshay Jasrite Himachal Van AdikarMAnch(HVAM) 9805030820
20 Pawna Kumari Himachal GhumantuPashupala K Mahasabha 9736352861
21 Roma All India Union of Forest Working people. 9415233523
22 Soumen Roy National Platform for small scale Fish workers 7908180781 /9433003771
23 Dipak Indsan Community Activist Network(ICAN) 9818848755
24 Nikita Samarnath Research Fellow CIJD, Nahonal law University Delhi 8586007264
25 Xavier Kujur BIRSA/JJBA Ranchi , Jharkhand 9471143276

xk3.ipr@gmail.com
26 Mamatha Bose AIFFRS 9717894445

maarimata68@gmail.com
27 Satya Narayan Patnaik SebaJagat, M.Rampur, KalahandiOdisha 9437070326

sebjagat@rediffmail.com
28 Ashok Choudhry AIUFNP 9868857723

ashok.chowdhury@gmail.com
29 Abijith ISB-TF 8130658467

anijitwasi@gmail.com
30 Keshav Shori DISHA Chattisgarh 9406292239

dishacg@gmail.com
31 Nohrit Mand KankereChattisgarh 9406292239/8305035074
32 Pratindi   9437001219
33 Paulose Mistrey EkalavaSansathan 9427303306
34 Hemanth JMKU Jharkhand 8340200920
35 T.K. Chatterji NPSSFWCD and DMF 9874432773 pradipdisha@gmail.com
36 Abhay XaXa National Campaign for Adivasi Rights (NCAR) Delhi 9999095633
37 Sanjay Upadhyay Advocate Supreme Court-Delhi 9820298530

 

All India Forest Front for Rights Struggle appealed to activists all over the country to support the demands and work for strengthening the bio-diversity of the forests in India by strengthening the rights of the Adivasis as per the Forest Rights Act.

SUPPORT HONEST JOURNALISM

Join Our News Letter

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.