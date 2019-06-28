An Ola Cab Driver Beaten Up And Forced To Chant “Jai Sri Ram” In Mumbai

An Ola cab driver was forced to chant “Jai Sri Ram” in Mumbai when his vehicle broke down in the middle of the road. The incident took place on Sunday, when the Ola cab driver Faisal Usman (25), a resident of Mumbra was travelling with passengers and his car broke down.

After picking up passengers from Agusan road in Diva on Sunday morning, Usman’s car broke down in the middle of the road. The driver attempted to start it, but all efforts went in vain. In the meantime, three youths came on a bike and asked him why he has stopped the car, and started beating him. Faisal begged them to let him go, but the accused did not and then allegedly forced him to say ‘Jai Sri Ram’.

On reaching home, he informed his family members about the incident and filed a complaint at Mumbra police station on Monday.

The police have arrested three persons on the basis of the bike number provided by the driver. They have been identified as Mangesh Munde, Anil Suryavanshi and Jaideep Munde.

The accused committed the crime in an inebriated state and all are residents of Diva, said Police inspector Madhukar Kad.

