‘Back to Village’: Government running with hare, hunting with hounds

‘Back to village’, the programme launched by the government for the villagers to end their miseries has brought no cheer among the dwellers of hamlets in the Valley as the Gram Sabhas and other awareness campaigns organized in last few days witnessed less participation of people.

The programme aimed to provide facilities to people at their door step had less takers on the ground with people preferring to stay away from the camps, terming the organizing of such programme as time consuming exercise as they believe the issues discussed on the occasion will never be redressed.

This much-hyped ‘Back to Village’ an initiative of Govt to depute at least one Gazetted officer at Panchayat level to listen to the grievances of the people at the door step, turned a flop show.

Though Govt Launched “Back to Village” to provide all facilities at the door steps to the people, but on the other hand, these initatives and tall claims of government have fallen flat. During these programmes, there were seen less participation of people. People were seen least intrested to attend these programmes. In most of the areas, these programme turned a damp squib with Meagre participation of people. Photo sessions during the programmes have failed to make an impact on the ground. People were seen less intrested go to attend such programmes with their grievances, because the majority of their grievances were brazenly ignored or gathering dust in Past.

In many parts of southern Kashmir, People alleging that administration failed to depute any officials to their village. They alleged that though officials visit to their vilalges, but none came to know the problems faced by them. They alleged that when they raised the issue with them, the officials rebuked them.

Earlier State Govt launched Various intiatives like J&K Grievance cell to provide all facilities and sigh of relief at the door steps of people, but all in vail. The state Govt nodoubt spent hefty amount on that, but couldn’t bring relief to the common masses. The cell was launched with much fanfare and people were asked to file their grievances on its portal. But majority of compaints are pending and being brazenly ignored there. The Majority of complaints had been shelved and are gathering dust.

In order to make it successful, Adminstration and officials used School and students’. The expectations of Government was that more and more people will come to attend these programmes, however it went opposite to the same expectations. In order to hide, the least participation in the same programme, the schools and students were pulled in order to give a messege that the programmes went successful. At several places, Students were forced to sit in scorching sun for hours.

Locals also blamed that it was totally futile exercise and nothing else it was a complete flop show, they added. It was completely absurd on the part of the adminstration and officials as students were forced to wait in sweltering sun that too on the ground.

In many areas, People alleged that we were unaware about the programme and the least participation was not a surprise. Shifting their blames to officials, locals termed the camp a futile and unavailing exercise and complete flop show.

The story didn’t ends here, Political workers, and sarpanches of various political parties were seen on forefronts, while there was no room for Common masses. Mushtaq Ahmaad, a local social Activist of bandipora told that, if people start believing back to village programme will ensure huge funding, mega and fast track development, i must tell them this wont happen. He said, that i too attend this programme for two consecutive days. During the programme, i put forth demands of our village, but the officials present there were not ready to listen our greivances and pleas. when they didn’t mention or penned down our grievances, how can they promised that we will resolve it at an earliest, he asked. Mushtaq told that it is total wastage of Money and nothing, Govt is just fooling people, he added.

Speaking to this Correspondent, Another Activist, Syed Tajamul Imran said that, “Back to Village was just a futile exercise initated by Adminstration. However those who were affilated with political parties were given enough time to register there demands rather than comman mases. In my village the Back To Village team couldnt even last for 10 minutes, he further added.

However officials denied nullifying the reports, added that it would not be right to say that it was flop show.

Author is Freelancer Journalist Based in Kashmir

