Is  Torture  part  of  police  investigation ? – Stan Swamy

Couple of years ago, India’s Attorney General had said at the UN that “Ours (India) is a land of Gandhi and Buddha. We believe in peace, non-violence and upholding human dignity. As such, the concept of torture is completely alien to our culture and it has no place in the governance of the nation.” (Baljeet Kaur in EPW Vol. 53, Issue No. 36, 08 Sep, 2018)

Fine words indeed. However the 2015-2016 NHRC Annual Report states: Custodial violence and torture continue to be rampant in the country. It represents the worst form of excesses by public servants entrusted with the duty of law enforcement.

Between September 2017 and June 2018 news reports noted 122 incidents of custodial torture resulting in 30 deaths. There has been no consistent documentation of torture-related complaints. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) does not document cases of custodial torture. (Baljeet…)

Let us enumerate some of the tortures taking place in the context of Indian government’s efforts to do away with so-called ‘extremism’ in the country:

Several intellectuals, artists, writers, journalists, legal professionals, poets, dalit & adivasi rights activists, human rights activists have now become suspects in the eyes of the ruling class. They are now invariably called ‘maoists’, ‘naxals’, ‘urban naxals’ etc. Cases, including serious cases such as Unlawful Activities Prevention Act [UAPA], Sedition have been foisted on them. Several of them have already been jailed, others are being harassed with raids on their work places and residences.

Now let us ask ‘who’ and ‘what’ are these individuals. They are perhaps the most precious human beings who have given the most and best of themselves for the cause of truth and justice and have clearly taken the side of the deprived, marginalized sections of society. They have expended their individual charisms, professional expertise, unconditional solidarity with the deprived masses and many of them have achieved phenomenal success in bringing relief to the abandoned lot of human beings about whom the rest of society does not bother. They have deprived themselves of social & economic security which they otherwise would have enjoyed. When the ruling class instead of commending their commitment is bent upon punishing them in meanest ways, it is deplorable. Is this not torture ?

The condition of the economically and socially deprived sections is even more a cause of concern. The fact is two-thirds [67%] of prisoners in India are under trials. Besides, one in every three under-trial prisoners in India is either SC or ST. Although they constitute only 24% of the population, 34% of them are under-trials. A random sampling study of under trial prisoners in Jharkhand reveals that the family-income of 59% of under trials is below Rs.3000 p/m and 38% of them earn between Rs.3000 and 5000 p/m. That means a total of 97% of under trial prisoners in Jharkhand earn less than Rs.5000 p/m. The inevitable conclusion is that practically all under trial prisoners are very poor people. (finding taken from ‘A Study of Undertrials in Jharkhand’ by Bagaicha Research Team, 2016, p.54)

A vexing question is how did they come to be arrested as ‘naxals’ / ‘sympathisers of naxals’? The above-mentioned study found out that about 57% were arrested while they were at their homes. 30% were arrested while travelling, at railway station or at a town while shopping. Eight percent said they surrendered themselves on being informed that there was a case registered against them, and five percent said that they were summoned by the police to the station ostensibly for some other purpose but on arrival they were arrested. However, most of the charge sheets filed by the police state that these arrests were made from forests. This mismatch is a clear indication that the police habitually fabricate cases against Adivasi villagers. (from above-mentioned study, p.56)

It is important to remember that greater part of them are young people. 22% are in the age-group of 18-28 which is the most creative part of one’s life and 46% are aged 29-40 which is the most productive part of one’s life. (facts from above study, p.50) But the repercussions of their imprisonment on themselves and their families are tragic. Many families have mortgaged or sold off the little assets such as their land, cattle. The sole breadwinner of the family is either in jail or implicated in cases. It is heart-rending to see many many families have been reduced to destitution and their small children are growing up without paternal love and care. And knowing full well that if and when they are tried most of them will be acquitted. Hence their trial is deliberately prolonged no end. Is this not torture ?

It is common knowledge that prisoners are systematically tortured in our country. The poorer you are, the more liable you become a victim of physical torture in prison. Even very educated, knowledgeable, professionals are not exempt from physical as well as mental torture. It became evident when one of the accused in Bhima-Koregaon case who is himself a lawyer was repeatedly slapped during police custody in Pune jail to the extent he had to be taken to the hospital. If this can happen to an eminent legal professional, the fate of poor helpless under-trial prisoners is best left to one’s imagination. Is this not torture ?

And yet we are told ‘India is the land of Buddha and Gandhi and torture is just not part of our culture’ !

We can only take solace from the endearing song of our revered patriot, philosopher, poet Rabindranath Tagore. . .

Where The Mind Is Without Fear

Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high

Where knowledge is free

Where the world has not been broken up into fragments

By narrow domestic walls

Where words come out from the depth of truth

Where tireless striving stretches its arms towards perfection

Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way

Into the dreary desert sand of dead habit

Where the mind is led forward by thee

Into ever-widening thought and action

Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake.

Stan Swamy is a social activist

