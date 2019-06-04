Say No To EVMS! Say No To EVM Sarkar – Convention in Mumbai on June 12

WE DEMAND THAT ELECTIONS BE HELD ONLY BY BALLOT PAPER!!

The Peoples’ Movement against the EVMS has gained great momentum across the country. Never before have the masses been so clear and determined to get rid of the EVMs, which clearly can be hacked and manipulated. Fewer people trust the results of the recently held elections and thus there is widespread doubt, anger and rising concerns about the fact that the EVMS pose an extremely dangerous threat to our Electoral System, to the very foundations of our Constitutional Parliamentary Democracy.

The movement against the EVMS has been spontaneous and we have witnessed widespread protests and demonstrations across the country. The Anti-EVM Call issued from Mumbai further aided the process of bringing various Anti-EVM forces together and today we are coordinating with more than 15 States across the country, that even as we continue to expand and reach out.

There is both an enormous degree of enthusiasm and pressure from across the country, as to what must be done in the coming weeks and months. Thus there is a need for a National Convention where we share ideas, strategies and arrive at a pan-India action programme.

Thus the Convention will adhere to the following format.

Session 1: Inaugural Speeches

Session 2: Exposing the EVM Fraud

Session 3: Discussion on the nationwide campaigns and action programmes, as well as the broad inclusive framework of the movement.

Session 4: Representatives of Political parties will state their position.

Do Note: Papers on the EVM Fraud, proposed Action Programmes and the Structure of the anti-EVM movement will be shared prior to the Conference.

The struggle against the EVMS has to be fought and won, as they pose a threat to the very basis of our democracy, our nation.

We once again invite you to attend the historic conference in Mumbai.

Venue: Marathi Patrakar Sangh, next to Azad Maidan, near CSMT Railway Station, Mumbai.

Date: Wednesday the 12th of JUNE 2019

Time: 4.00pm to 8.00pm

We look forward to your active participation and cooperation.

Thanking You,

In Solidarity

Convenor: Dr. G G Parikh

Co-Convenors:

Justice Kolse Patil, Tushar Gandhi, Niranjan Takle, Ravi Bhilane, Feroze Mithiborwala, Dr. Sunilam, Dr. Suresh Khairnar, Shabnam Hashmi, Adv. Niranjani Shetty, Dolphy Desouza, Salim Alware, M A Khalid, Varsha Vidya Vilas, Jyoti Badekar and Dhananjay Shinde

Organising Committee: Charul Joshi, Prof. Kunda Pramila, Amol Madame, Yusuf Parmar, Guddi, Afroz Malik, Dhammarakshit Randive, Prabha Pandey, Santosh Gawli, Sancia Sequeira, Kranti, Rina Kamath, Shambuk, Aamir Qazi, Kashinath Nikhalje, Smita Salunke, Faroque Mapkar, Afaque Azad, Yashodhan Paranjpe, Yohan Tengra, Swati Kunchikore and Siddharth Pratibhavant.

Contact: RSVP:

Ravi Bhilane: 9892069941

Feroze Mithiborwala: 9029277751

Dhananjay Shinde: 9867693588

EVM HATAO – DESH BACHAO

SAVE OUR DEMOCRACY – SAVE INDIA!

