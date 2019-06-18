VENEZUELA: Westerners have lost the ability to reason! (PART 17)

Juan Guaidó, The Puppet

Guaidó according to the Venezuelan people

First of all, a US puppet with no real career in real politics (violent uprising against a democratic system does not qualify as “doing politics”) can’t possibly be taken seriously. And so he was not taken seriously by the Venezuelan population. Worse. At the moment he self-proclaimed his person “president of Venezuela”, without even having participated in democratic elections (not even a candidate!), 81% of Venezuelans didn’t know he existed!

