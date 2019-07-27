A Minor Muslim Boy Lynched To Death In Delhi

In another case of mob lynching a minor Muslim boy was beaten to death by a mob in India’s capital New Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar locality. Sahil, a 15 years old boy was brutally thrashed to death by his neighbors , who allegedly entered the house of his neighbor Mukesh for stealing . The incident took place on Friday morning. The police have filed a case of unintended murder and have held 6 accused.

Around 4 am on Friday morning Sahil got into the residence of their neighbor. Sensing some unusual activity Mukesh woke up from sleep and he saw Sahil. On the shouting of Mukesh , people gathered and started thrashing Sahil and thereafter the police was called.

Soon after Police arrived, they rushed the boy to Jagjeevan Ram hospital, who had been brutally injured after being thrashed by the mob. But, Sahil’s condition started worsening. The police have filed a case of unintended murder against the house owner Mukesh and have taken him in custody. Sahil breathed his last on Friday evening.

