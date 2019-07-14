A Police Constable Killed By A Mob In Rajasthan

In the latest incident of mob violence a police constable was beaten to death in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district on Saturday. Head constable Abdul Gani, 48, a resident of Kunwariya, was probing a land dispute and had gone to the site when a mob attacked him after an argument over encroachment. The policeman was seriously injured in the attack. He was taken to a community health centre where he died of his injuries.

Last year, Rakbar Khan, 28, was beaten by a mob on suspicion of cattle smuggling. He was taken into custody by the police and later died of his injuries.

In 2017, Pehlu Khan and his two sons, who were transporting cows that they had bought at a cattle fair in state capital Jaipur to their home in Haryana, were attacked by a mob. Pehlu Khan who was mercilessly beaten on the road, died of his injuries as well.

