“Advance Australia Fair” Hides Australian Racism, Theft, Genocide, Ecocide, Speciescide & Terracide

Despite widespread obesity Australians are obsessed with sport, and the world is familiar with Australia’s national anthem “Advance Australia Fair” being very frequently played at the Olympic Games and other sporting competitions. However the words are deeply racist and mendacious to the point that many Indigenous Australians are deeply offended, won’t stand for it (literally and metaphorically) and want it urgently replaced.

As explored in this carefully documented essay, informed and honest analysis shows that Australia’s national anthem “Advance Australia Fair” amounts to an unintended confession of White Australian racism, politically correct racism (PC racism), theft, war criminality, state terrorism, genocide, ethnocide, environmental vandalism, climate criminality, ecocide, speciescide, climate genocide, and endless, anti-science, neoliberal greed heading the world towards omnicide and terracide.

One of the most awful things a teacher can do to students is to lie, whether through lying by omission or lying by commission. Lying by omission is far, far worse than repugnant lying by commission because the latter at least permits public refutation and public debate. Yet Australian students are subject to massive child intellectual abuse through lying by omission e.g. they are not taught that the national anthem , “Advance Australia Fair”, amounts to massive lying by omission from beginning to end.

Australia’s national anthem used to be the same as the UK’s, namely “God Save the Queen”. However while White Australia was a faithful and jingoistic lackey of the UK in the period from British Invasion (1788) to WW2, it shifted allegiance markedly and became a craven lackey of the US after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor (7 December 1941) and the fall of Singapore (January 1942). Forcing Japan into WW2 was a great victory for British diplomacy (having the US on their side meant that the Allies would certainly win WW2) [1, 2] and for the amoral, war profiteering, US capitalist Establishment (the US GDP grew by an astonishing 8-19% per annum during WW2) [3]. A dominant Australian myth – and indeed a compulsory article of faith in Australian public life – is that the Americans saved Australia from Japanese invasion, but expert advice has it that the Japanese military were overstretched and had no such intention [4].

As a UK lackey and/or a US lackey Australia has invaded 85 countries, with 30 of these invasions being genocidal atrocities [5-7]. Australia has been involved in all post-1950 US Asian wars, atrocities associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence or from war-imposed deprivation [5]. Indeed, as a craven US lackey Australia has been an enthusiastic member of the US Alliance and its War on Terror – 32 million Muslims have died from violence (5 million ) or from deprivation (27 million ) in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity that killed 3,000 people [7-14].

Australia nevertheless retained the British Monarch as Head of State, helped a nuclear terrorist Britain test nuclear weapons and delivery systems, and has been involved since WW2 in the Anglosphere “5-eyes” intelligence-sharing club that includes the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand (but which also unofficially and secretly includes nuclear terrorist “democracy-by-genocide” Apartheid Israel with which the US shares intelligence on all the citizens of the “5-eyes” countries, including those of my country, Australia) [15]. Indeed, both the UK and the US were involved in the CIA-backed Coup that removed the progressive Whitlam Labor Government from power on Remembrance Day, 11 November 1975 [16] (but, of course, a cowardly, craven, look-the-other-way, US lackey Australia resolutely refuses to remember).

However increasing republican sentiment in rich and mindlessly pro-American Australia resulted in an official, final change of national anthem to “Advance Australia Fair” by the Hawke Labor Government in 1984 (it had been adopted for non-Royal occasions by the Whitlam Labor Government in 1974, but this was rapidly reversed back to “God save the Queen” by the subsequent right-wing Fraser Liberal Party-National Party Coalition Government) [17].

“Advance Australia Fair” was composed in the late 19th century by Peter Dodds McCormick under the nom-de-plume “Amicus” (“friend” in Latin) and was first performed in public in November 1878. It was composed and sung at a time when White Australia was still actively involved in the genocidal dispossession and active and passive mass murder of Indigenous Australians (the last massacre, the Coniston Massacre, occurred in 1928 in Central Australia, although presently on a global comparative scale, 4,000 Indigenous Australians die avoidably from imposed deprivation each year in a continuing Australian Aboriginal Genocide and Aboriginal Ethnocide ) [1, 5-7, 18,-20].

Indigenous Australians are increasingly angry about the words of “Advance Australia Fair”. Thus some leading Indigenous Australian football players have refused to sing the national anthem [21]. Famed Australian Aboriginal soprano Deborah Cheetham refused to sing “Advance Australia Fair” at the 2015 Australian Football League (AFL) grand final [17]. I agree with their sentiments and not just because my dear late wife of nearly 52 years was a non-Indigenous Black Australian. As a scientist and humanitarian I find the words of “Advance Australia Fair” obnoxious because they are antithetical to truth-telling and hide the variously past and present horrendous Australian realities of racism, war criminality, climate criminality, theft, genocide, ecocide, speciescide, and foreshadowed omnicide and terracide.

Advance Australia Fair has been slightly amended over 150 years with the following being the present version [17]:

Australians all let us rejoice/ For we are young and free

We’ve golden soil and wealth for toil/ Our home is girt by sea

Our land abounds in nature’s gifts/ Of beauty rich and rare

In history’s page, let every stage/ Advance Australia Fair

In joyful strains then let us sing/ Advance Australia Fair.

Beneath our radiant Southern Cross/ We’ll toil with hearts and hands

To make this Commonwealth of ours/ Renowned of all the lands

For those who’ve come across the seas/ We’ve boundless plains to share

With courage let us all combine / To Advance Australia Fair

In joyful strains then let us sing/ Advance Australia Fair.

“Advance Australia Fair” and White Australian racism, war criminality, climate criminality, theft, genocide, ecocide, speciescide, and foreshadowed omnicide and terracide, is set out below.

Advance Australia Fair. When these lyrics were written (circa 1875) , “fair” meant “white” to White Australians. Thus Bernard O’Dowd writing in circa 1900: “Yea, will we steel us to the death to fight -/ In such poor means alone avail – whome’er,/ Or Asian throng, or island brown, or white/ Blood-brother e’en, would cloud our prospect fair,/To guard the future from exotic blight!” [page 179 [1]. Famous Australian writer and poet Henry Lawson in a circa 1910 poem “To Be Amused”: “I see the colour line so drawn/ (I see it plain and speak I must),/ That our brown masters of the dawn/ Might, aye, have fair girls for their lusts” (page 179 [1]). The 1901-1974 so-called White Australia Policy was created and enforced, informed by such racist sentiments that were also expressed by White Australian politicians e.g. King O’Malley in a Federal Parliamentary speech in 1901: “We are here upon a continent set apart by the Creator for a Southern empire – for a Southern nation – and it is our duty to preserve this island continent for all eternity to the white race, irrespective of where they may come from” (page 179 [1], and Labor Immigration Minister Arthur Calwell in 1947: “Two Wongs do not make a White” (page 183 [1]).

Australians all let us rejoice/ For we are young and free. Indigenous Australians (3.6% or 0.9 million out of 25 million) [20] suffer huge inequities in health, wealth, employment, income, education, housing, social circumstances, incarceration, deaths in custody, enforced child removal, opportunity and life expectancy (about 10 years less than for White Australians) [18, 22-25] and accordingly have much less to “rejoice” than White Australians (76%) or indeed non-Indigenous non-White Australians (21%). Indeed 3 million out of 25 million Australians live in poverty and are hardly “rejoicing” i.e. 1 in 8 adults and 1in 6 children live in poverty in rich Australia [23] , a country with a per capita GDP of about $58,000 [27].

Human society in Australia is hardly “young”. Indigenous Australian presence in Australia has been dated to 65,000 years ago [28]. Indigenous Australian cultures are thus by far the oldest continuous cultures in the world today. Indigenous Australians used fire to farm the land and to encourage fodder for kangaroos and wallabies – indeed the British invaders found the Indigenous-generated pasture landscape eminently suitable for sheep and cattle [29, 30]. However, while Indigenous Australians may have killed off the megafauna (e.g. giant kangaroos and giant wombats) over tens of thousands of years, the British invaders have destroyed much of the flora and fauna of Australia in a bit over 2 centuries – Australia is among world leaders for deforestation, land clearing and species extinction [31].

In contrast to Indigenous Australia’s remarkable, sustainable and 65,000-year stewardship, after a mere 230 years of White Australia raping the environment, Australia is among world leaders for the following 14 climate criminal and environment-destroying activities that variously threaten not just Australia but the whole world: (1) annual per capita greenhouse gas pollution [32-34], (2) live methanogenic livestock exports [35-43], (3) natural gas exports [44-46], (4) recoverable shale gas reserves that can be accessed by hydraulic fracturing (fracking) [47], (5) coal exports [48-52], (6) land clearing, deforestation and ecocide [53, 54], (7) speciescide or species extinction [55], (8) coral reef destruction [56-62], (9) whale killing and extinction threat through global warming impacting on krill stocks [63], (10) terminal carbon pollution budget exceedance [64-73], (11) per capita Carbon Debt [64-73], (12) ultimately GHG generating iron ore exports [74, 75 ], (13) climate change inaction [76], and (14) climate genocide and approach towards omnicide and terracide [77- 80]. Indeed Professor Jared Diamond in his book “Collapse” declares that European Australia has been “mining” its arable land (through overstocking, erosion, salinization and urbanization) to the extent that it may become a food importer [35].

Considering “young” in another sense, present-day Australia is hardly young and has an ageing population. Thus data from the UN Population Division shows that 0-19 year olds are 26% of the Australian population whereas they represent about 50% of the population of impoverished, high birth rate societies such as those in the Developing World (minus China) [5] and Indigenous Australia [20].While avoidable deaths from deprivation as a percentage of population is 0.4% for impoverished South Asia, 0.5% for impoverished Indigenous Australia, and 1.0% for impoverished non-Arab Africa, it is about 0.0% for the rich European countries of the Anglosphere and for China and the rich countries of East Asia [5].

Australia is hardly “free”. Australia was one of the world’s first democracies and one of the first countries to have suffrage for women. It has a system of compulsory and preferential voting that could be the envy of the democratic world. However there is a dark side to this noble picture. Australia was founded 231 years ago based on invasion, devastation, theft and genocide. The survivors of the ongoing, 2-century Aboriginal Genocide and Aboriginal Ethnocide were not even counted as Australian citizens until a 1967 referendum, being formerly numbered under a Flora and Fauna Act. Australia has a bicameral Federal system (the House of Representatives and the Senate) but the state of Tasmania (population 0.5 million) has 12 senators, the same number as for Victoria (population 6.4 million).

Australia does not have a Bill of Rights, and free speech has been greatly impaired through draconian defamation and anti-whistleblower laws, and most appallingly recently by draconian anti-terrorism laws. A decent democracy requires an informed electorate but US-, UK- , Zionist- and Intelligence-subverted Australian Mainstream media presstitutes have an appalling record of censorship and lying by omission, as have the media, politician, commentariat and academic presstitutes of other Western countries.

We’ve golden soil and wealth for toil/ Our home is girt by sea. Australia has all kinds of soils, none of them golden and ranging from the grey and brown to the red of the iron oxide-rich regions. The “wealth for toil” however comes at a price that is ignored by look-the-other-way, neoliberal Australia. Thus the agricultural wealth has come at the price of dispossession of the Indigenous inhabitants in an ongoing Aboriginal Genocide and Aboriginal Ethnocide in which 2 million Indigenous Australians died from violence or imposed deprivation and disease, with violent deaths totalling about 0.1 million. Of 350-700 Indigenous languages and dialects in 1788, only 150 remain and of these all but 20 are endangered [18, 20]. Any species is priceless and a further price of “progress’ has been massive deforestation and biodiversity loss. Australia is among world leaders for land clearing, deforestation and ecocide [53, 54], speciescide or species extinction [55] and coral reef destruction [56-62]. As a leading climate criminal country Australia has a run up an inescapable, damage-related Carbon Debt of US$5 trillion that is increasing at US$0.51 trillion per year and at US$40,000 per head per year for under-30 year old Australians. Australia has 0.3% of the world’s population but contributes 6.0% of the world’s annual increase in Carbon Debt [82].

“Our home is girt by sea” has taken on a special significance in the last 2 decades as thousands of refugees fleeing Middle East refugee camps from genocidal US, UK and Apartheid Israeli wars have attempted to come to Australia by boat to seek asylum. For some reason (decency? humanity?) this was not regarded by Australians as a problem when tens of thousands of Vietnamese fled Vietnam by boat and found asylum in Australia. Like all refugees, they have contributed immensely to Australia. However American and Zionist-promoted post-9-11 Islamophobia and anti-Arab anti-Semitism after 9-11 created hysteria over boat-borne refugees that meant lengthy detention of such refugees in detention centres (concentration camps). In 2013 the Rudd Labor Government introduced a policy that meant that no boat-borne refugees could step foot in Australia – such refugees (men, women, mothers and children) were thence highly abusively and indefinitely incarcerated without charge or trial in offshore concentration camps on the Island Nation of Nauru and on Manus Island (Papua New Guinea) (for details of this ongoing atrocity see [83, 84]).

“Girt” is the past tense of “gird” (“strengthen” or “fortify”) , as in “gird your loins” meaning “arm yourself” or “prepare for danger or difficulties”. The ocean is a great moat separating White Australia from the rest of the world but especially from “non-White” countries in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America and the Pacific. White Australians just can’t help themselves – thus the 1901-1974, so-called White Australian Policy has been replaced by a “New White Australian Policy” that makes it much more difficult for non-Whites to get visas to enter White Australia [85]. Back in the 1960s several leading Australian nuclear scientists argued unsuccessfully for nuclear weapons to keep the “Asian millions” out of a “lifeboat Australia” [86]. However instead Australia opted for the “insurance premium” approach, becoming part of US state terrorism and US nuclear terrorism (and hence a nuclear target) through the ANZUS (Australian and New Zealand and US) Treaty, hosting US nuclear weapons-carrying US ships and thousands of child-killing US forces, involvement in all post-1950 US Asian Wars (40 million Asian deaths from violence or deprivation), involvement in the US War on Terror (32 million Muslim deaths from violence or deprivation since 9-11), opposition to a nuclear weapons ban, and through the joint Australia-US electronic spying base at Pine Gap in Central Australia that targets illegal US drone strikes from Libya to Pakistan and is critical for US nuclear terrorism [79, 87-89].

Politically correct racist (PC racist) Australians declare that “We are not racis, but” and have supported the devastation of African, Middle Eastern and Asian countries from Libya through to Korea, countries lying between White Australia and Mother England. The radical idea of “being nice to them” took second place to “bombing them back to the Stone Age”. Indeed the very world “radicalization” (the duty of academics and progressive activists alike) has become a pejorative term meaning influencing jihadi psychopaths (noting that the US has a long history of backing jihadis, and jihadis represent the greatest foreign asset of US imperialism – every jihadi atrocity provides an ”excuse” for US war and devastation of foreign lands. Racist Labor leader Arthur Calwell summed up “girt by sea” when he declared that “We will not let the yellow hordes contaminate our golden shores” (Chapter 17, page 183 [1]). Indeed a huge, modern, yellow-coloured work of art in a Melbourne park was instantly dubbed “the Yellow Peril”. Calwell and his fellow racists would be appalled by the reality that, largely through immigration, in Australia today Whites and non-Whites are 76% and 24%, respectively, of the population, but mollified by the fact that they represent 94.9% and 5.1%, respectively of the senior leadership of Australian organizations and institutions [90, 91]. And of course at the heart of “girt by sea” is the guilty knowledge that the genocidal British exterminators of the Indigenous Australians came by sea.

Our land abounds in nature’s gifts/ Of beauty rich and rare. The genocidally racist British and thence the White Australians seized a whole continent “of beauty rich and rare” in a “land [that] abounds in nature’s gifts”, but in a bit over 230 years have devastated the flora and fauna in one of the greatest human-made, national mass extinction events. Australia is among world leaders for land clearing, deforestation and ecocide [53, 54], speciescide or species extinction [55] and coral reef destruction [56-62]. Dr John Woinarski and colleagues: “The highly distinctive and mostly endemic Australian land mammal fauna has suffered an extraordinary rate of extinction (>10% of the 273 endemic terrestrial species) over the last ∼200 y: in comparison, only one native land mammal from continental North America became extinct since European settlement. A further 21% of Australian endemic land mammal species are now assessed to be threatened, indicating that the rate of loss (of one to two extinctions per decade) is likely to continue” [92]. Australia leads the world in extinction of endemic mammals through massive ecosystem destruction and introduction of feral pests (e.g. rabbits, dogs, cats, foxes, buffalo, camels, pigs , rats, mice, horses and cane toads).

And while honest and rational people admit and learn from their mistakes, in 2019 a more than 50% of variously ignorant, stupid and/or greedily neoliberal Australians voted back in an anti-science, anti-environment, effective climate change denialist, pro-ecocide, pro-speciescide, pro-land clearing, pro-oil, pro-gas, pro-coal, and climate criminal Coalition Government.

In history’s page, let every stage/ Advance Australia Fair. Unfortunately history is written by the victors and “history’s page” in Corporatocracy Australia is a massive exercise in lying by omission. Australia does not have a Bill of Rights, and free speech has been greatly impaired through draconian defamation and anti-whistleblower laws, and most appallingly recently through draconian anti-terrorism laws (e.g. 10 years in prison for revealing criminal acts by Australian security services) [93, 94]. Australia has become a pre-police state [95].

A decent democracy requires an informed electorate but Australia has become a Kleptocracy, Plutocracy, Murdochracy, Palmerocracy, Clivocracy, Lobbyocracy, Corporatocracy and Dollarocracy in which Big Money purchase people, politicians, parties, public perception of reality, votes, more power and hence more private wealth. In the 2019 Australian Federal Election, a variously ignorant, stupid and/or greedy electorate returned a US lackey, pro-Apartheid Israel, pro-war, war criminal, anti-science, anti-environment, effective climate change denialist, climate criminal, and greedily neoliberal Liberal Party-National Party Coalition Government – but key roles were played in this debacle by right-wing mining billionaire Clive Palmer (who invested $60-80 million into electioneering) and by US citizen and right-wing media mogul Rupert Murdoch (whose News Corp has 70% of the city newspaper readership in Australia). US-, UK- , Zionist- and Intelligence-subverted Australian Mainstream media presstitutes have an appalling record of censorship and lying by omission as have the media, politician, commentariat and academic presstitutes of other Western countries [93, 96] .

In joyful strains then let us sing/ Advance Australia Fair. Who is singing joyfully about what? Certainly not the impoverished, disabled, sick, elderly and Indigenous Australians about their parlous circumstances. Certainly not the young who suffer massive institutional sexual abuse, vastly greater and largely ignored non-institutional sexual abuse [97-100], horrendous intellectual child abuse in religious schools [101, 102], educational Apartheid [103, 104], and outrageous intergenerational inequity through the destruction of the environment, biodiversity and their future by ignorant, stupid, greedy and climate criminal adult Australians [32-34, 105]. Certainly not intellectuals, academics and other informed truth-tellers constrained by censoring laws and codes of conduct, and robbed of “effective free speech” by a profoundly censoring, neo-fascist society [93-96, 106].

Beneath our radiant Southern Cross/ We’ll toil with hearts and hands/ To make this Commonwealth of ours/ Renowned of all the lands. About 75% of Australians live in an urban environment of towns and cities. Urban air pollution means that the Southern Cross constellation seen in the Southern Hemisphere is only “radiant” in largely uninhabited non-urban areas. In Melbourne one can typically see only a dozen or so stars at night, and of the 5 stars of the Southern Cross (that adorns the Australian and New Zealand flags as seen on earth, and also as seen in reverse from some vast distance in space on the Brazilian flag), the weakest fifth star is typically very hard to see. A consequence of Australian urbanization is that about 10,000 Australians die annually from air pollution. However deaths from air pollution in London (population 9 million) has been re-assessed upwards to about 9,000 per year (taking the effects of nitrogen oxides into account) and applying this to Australia might double estimated annual Australian air pollution deaths. 7 million people die from air pollution each year worldwide, and pollutants from the burning of Australia’s world leading coal exports ultimately cause the death of 75,000 people per year [51].

“Commonwealth” means a political entity founded for the” common good”, as for example the republican “Commonwealth of England” under the Protector Oliver Cromwell in 1649 to 1660, and the “Commonwealth of Australia” (from 1901 onwards). However the implicit assertion of “common good” wears thin when one considers the 3 million Australians who live in poverty, the 0.9 million Australian children living in poverty, the 0.9 million Indigenous Australian suffering gross inequity and a 10 year life expectancy gap, the 50% of Australians now having a chronic disease [108], the 2/3 of Australian children subject to gross Educational Apartheid, the 1/3 of Australian children attending religious schools and subject to gross intellectual child abuse (through imposition of anti-science clap-trap) , and the 3/3 of Australian children subject to intolerable intergenerational injustice through the destruction of the environment, biodiversity and their future by ignorant, stupid, greedy and climate criminal adult Australians [32-34, 101].

Indeed 85,000 Australians die preventably each year from “lifestyle” or “political choice” reasons, the breakdown (including some overlaps) being as follows: (1) 26,000 annual Australian deaths from adverse hospital events, (2) 17,000 obesity-related Australian deaths, (3) 15,500 smoking-related Australian deaths, (4) 10,000 carbon burning pollution-derived Australian deaths, (5). 4,000 avoidable Indigenous Australian deaths, (6). 5,600 Australians die alcohol-related deaths, (7) 2,900 Australian suicides (circa100 being veterans) , (8) 1,400 Australian road deaths, (9) 630 Australian opiate drug-related deaths with 570 linked to US restoration of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry, and (10) 300 Australian homicides (80 being of women killed domestically) [109, 110].

Yet a bit over 50% of Australians voted recently to return an environment- and Australian-killing, neoliberal Coalition Government, a collective action that can only be explained in terms of ignorance, stupidity and greed. Post-election the traumatized Opposition Labor Party appears to accept the neo-fascist notion that helping the poor and disadvantaged at the expense of the rich is “class war” that must not be tolerated. The bottom line: never get between an Aussie and a bucket of money [105, 111]. A substantially ignorant, stupid and greedy Australian electorate has committed to greedy, deadly and ecocidal neoliberalism at the expense of the “common good”, Humanity and the Biosphere. Neoliberalism demands maximal freedom for the smart and advantaged to exploit the human and natural resources of the world for private profit, whereas social humanism (socialism, democratic socialism, ecosocialism, the welfare state ) seeks to maximize human happiness, opportunity and dignity through evolving inter-national and intra-national social contracts [112, 113].

Australia is legitimately “renowned of all the lands” as being among the very first countries to have one-person-one-vote democracy, female suffrage, free trade unions, the 8 hour day, and free, compulsory, secular education. However there is also a very dark side of a White Australia that has committed genocide at home and also genocide abroad as an agent of British or American imperialism. Thus as a UK or US lackey Australia has invaded 85 countries as compared to the British 193, France 82, the US 72 (52 after WW2), Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12, China 2 and Korea (arguably none) [5-7, 114- 117]. 30 of these Australian invasions have involved genocide. Indeed the Aboriginal Genocide is qualitatively the worst genocide in human history – while 2 million Indigenous Australians died from violence, deprivation or introduced disease, an ongoing Aboriginal Ethnocide has meant that of 350-700 Indigenous languages and dialects in 1788, only 150 survive with all but 20 endangered by the ethnocidal policies of a racist White Australia [18].

Certainly not “renowned of all the lands” is White Australia’s role in the Indian Holocaust that involved 1,800 million avoidable Indians deaths from imposed deprivation in the 2-century British Raj (1757-1947). Thus in the WW2 Bengali Holocaust (WW2 Indian Holocaust, WW2 Bengal Famine) the genocidal British with White Australian complicity deliberately starved 6-7 million Indians to death for strategic reasons. Australia was involved by withholding grain from its huge wartime grain stores from its starving ally Indian (so much for Australia’s much-vaunted “mateship”) [1, 5, 6, 118-119].

It is hardly surprising given this history that racist, pro-Apartheid White Australia is second only to Trump America as a supporter of nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist, genocidally racist, democracy by genocide Apartheid Israel. The racist Zionists so beloved by the Australian Lib-Labs (Liberal Party –National Party Coalition and Labor) are the worst ant-Arab anti-Semites in the world through their support for the ongoing Palestinian Genocide (2.2 million deaths from violence, 0.1 million, or from deprivation , 2.1 million since 1915 ) and the ongoing Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide (32 million Muslims deaths from violence, 5 million, or avoidably from deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity that killed 3,000 innocent people). The racist Zionists so loved by the Australian Coalition and Labor are also the worst anti-Jewish anti-Semites in the world through false conflation of these appalling genocidal crimes with all Jews, including anti-racist Jewish humanitarians who resolutely condemn these crimes [120].

For those who’ve come across the seas/ We’ve boundless plains to share. This racist White Australian doggerel was written in 19th century Australia when the only people to “come across the seas” to Australia were British convicts, free settlers, Melanesian slave labour for the Queensland sugar cane fields (many deported after 1901), and Chinese goldminers (many also deported to help keep Australia White). The so-called White Australia Policy largely ensured that those coming “across the seas” to White Australia in the period 1901-1974 were also White. The abolition of the so-called White Australia Policy by the progressive Whitlam Labor Government in 1974 has meant that Australia is now 76% White and 24% non-White. However old habits die hard, and those holding senior executive positions in Australia today are 95% White and only 5% non-White [90, 91].

The “boundless plains” referred to are the pastoral lands developed by Indigenous Australians for kangaroo grazing but ethnically cleansed by the White Australian invaders for cattle and sheep (as was done to my Scots forebears displaced by the English and English-backed Scottish lairds in the 18th and 19th centuries for sheep in the Scottish Clearances in the Scottish Highlands) [1].

Of course the “sharing” within White-dominated Australia is increasingly inequitable. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) (2014): “The top 20% of households when ranked by their level of wealth, owned 62% of total [net] household wealth in 2013–2014. By comparison, the bottom 20% of households, owned less than 1% of all [net] household wealth” [121]. Thus in 2014 the net wealth of the top 20% was 0.62 x A$ 10.52 trillion = A$6.52 trillion or A$6,520 billion – a 1% annual wealth tax on the top 20% of households would yield A$65.2 billion each year [122] and could abolish Australia’s huge Gross National Debt of A$629 billion (2019) [123] in about 10 years.

With courage let us all combine / To Advance Australia Fair/ In joyful strains then let us sing/ Advance Australia Fair. Make music they might, like the musicians on the ill-fated Titanic who nobly played on to the end. Given the relentlessly increasing greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution it is effectively too late to avoid a catastrophic plus 2 degrees Centigrade grade temperature rise. At an average of +1C it is already too late for parts of the world (e.g. the Island Nations and the Arctic) [77-80, 124, 125]. The IPCC ‘s latest report details the numerous bad outcomes of a global +1.5 degree Centigrade (+1.5C) of warming versus the catastrophic outcomes from a +2C e.g. a further 70-90% decline of coral reefs at +1.5C versus more than 99% loss at +2C. Crucially, the IPCC report is a consensus and hence a very conservative document, and its propositions are statistical . The IPCC Report says that for less than +1.5C coal burning must cease by 2050 but also declares that the terminal CO2 pollution budget for a 66% chance of avoiding +1.5C will be used up in 10 years [126, 127].

Final comments. Australia’s national anthem “Advance Australia Fair” is a racist White Australian 19th century poem that is offensive to decent Australians and to Indigenous Australians in particular. It should be a national embarrassment and immediately replaced by something that is inoffensive, humane and uniting. One of the worst things a teacher can do is to lie to students. Teachers throughout Australia are obliged to honestly analyse the text of “Advance Australia Fair” with their students in the interests of a more honest, more decent, more just and more inclusive society. There must be zero tolerance for racism, war criminality, genocide and climate criminality.

References.

[1]. Gideon Polya, “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History. Colonial rapacity, holocaust denial and the crisis in biological sustainability” (G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2008 edition that is now available for free perusal on the web: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ .

[2]. J. Rusbridger and E. Nave, “Betrayal at Pearl Harbor. How Churchill lured Roosevelt into World War II”, Summit, New York, 1991.

[3]. Kimberley Amadeo, “U.S. GDP per year compared to recessions and events”, The Balance, 25 June 2019: https://www.thebalance.com/us-gdp-by-year-3305543 .

[4]. Roger Pulvers, “Celebrations and commemorations of war”, ABC Radio National, Ockham’s Razor, 29 June 2014: https://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/celebrations-and-commemorations-of-war/5546628#transcript .

[5]. Gideon Polya, “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950”, that includes a succinct history of every country and is now available for free perusal on the web: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ .

[6]. Gideon Polya, “Review: “The Cambridge History Of Australia” Ignores Australian Involvement In 30 Genocides”, Countercurrents, 14 October, 2013: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya141013.htm .

[7]. “Stop state terrorism”: https://sites.google.com/site/stopstateterrorism/ .

[8]. Gideon Polya, “Fundamentalist America Has Trashed Secular Governance, Modernity, Democracy, Women’s Rights And Children’s Rights In The Muslim World”, Countercurrents, 21 May, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya210515.htm .

[9]. Gideon Polya, “Paris Atrocity Context: 27 Million Muslim Avoidable Deaths From Imposed Deprivation In 20 Countries Violated By US Alliance Since 9-11”, Countercurrents, 22 November, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya221115.htm .

[10]. “Muslim Holocaust Muslim Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/muslimholocaustmuslimgenocide/ .

[11]. Iraqi Holocaust, Iraqi Genocide”: http://sites.google.com/site/iraqiholocaustiraqigenocide/ .

[12]. “Afghan Holocaust, Afghan Genocide”: http://sites.google.com/site/afghanholocaustafghangenocide/ .

[13]. “Experts; US did 9-11”: https://sites.google.com/site/expertsusdid911/ .

[14]. Elias Davidsson, “Hijacking America ‘s Mind on 9/11. Counterfeiting Evidence”, Algora, New York 2013, 328 pp: http://www.amazon.com/Hijacking-Americas-Mind-11-Counterfeiting/dp/0875869734 .

[15]. Philip Dorling, “US shares raw intelligence on Australians with Israel”, Sydney Morning Herald, 12 September 2013: https://www.smh.com.au/national/us-shares-raw-intelligence-on-australians-with-israel-20130912-2tllm.html .

[16]. John Pilger, “The forgotten coup – how America and Britain crushed the government of their “ally” Australia”, John Pilger, 23 October 2014: http://johnpilger.com/articles/the-forgotten-coup-how-america-and-britain-crushed-the-government-of-their-ally-australia .

[17]. “Advance Australia Fair”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Advance_Australia_Fair .

[18]. “Aboriginal Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/aboriginalgenocide/.

[19]. “Coniston Massacre”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coniston_massacre .

[20]. Gideon Polya, “Apartheid Israel’s Palestinian Genocide & Australia’s Aboriginal Genocide compared”, Countercurrents, 20 February 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/02/20/apartheid-israels-palestinian-genocide-australias-aboriginal-genocide-compared/ .

[21]. Malcolm Knox, “Advancing Australia’s anthem comes at cost of fair scepticism of patriotism”, Sydney Morning Herald, 31 March 2019: https://www.smh.com.au/sport/nrl/advancing-australia-s-anthem-comes-at-cost-of-fair-scepticism-of-patriotism-20190531-p51t6p.html .

[22]. . Gideon Polya, “Ongoing Aboriginal Genocide In Apartheid Australia”, Countercurrents, 3 April, 2010: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya030410.htm.

[23]. Gideon Polya, “26 January: India Republic Day (freedom) versus Australia Day (British invasion day & Aboriginal Genocide), Global Research, 28 January 2019: https://www.globalresearch.ca/26-january-indian-republic-day-freedom-versus-australia-day-british-invasion-aboriginal-genocide/5666709 .

[24]. Gideon Polya, “Australian Day is Invasion Day: will Australia join a Trump US War on China?:, Countercurrents, 27 January 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/01/27/australia-day-is-invasion-day-will-australia-join-a-trump-us-war-on-china/

[25]. Gideon Polya, “Film Review: “Utopia” By John Pilger Exposes Genocidal Maltreatment Of Indigenous Australians By Apartheid Australia”, Countercurrents, 14 March, 2014: https://countercurrents.org/polya140314.htm.

[26]. Larissa Mavros, “3 million Australians live in poverty”, Open Forum, 18 October 2018: https://www.openforum.com.au/3-million-australians-live-in-poverty/ .

[27]. “List of countries by GDP (nominal) per capita”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_GDP_(nominal)_per_capita .

[28]. Chris Clarkson, Zenobia Jacobs, Colin Pardow, “Human occupation of northern Australia by 65,000 years ago”, Nature, 547, pages 306–310, 20 July 2017: https://www.nature.com/articles/nature22968 .

[29]. Colin White, “A History of the Global Economy. The Inevitable Accident”, Edward Elgar Publishing, UK, 2018.

[30]. Gideon Polya, “Review: “A History of the Global Economy, The inevitable accident” – Indian Holocaust & Genocide Ignored”, Countercurrents, 17 February 2019: https://countercurrents.org/2019/02/17/review-a-history-of-the-global-economy-indian-holocaust-genocide-ignored/ .

[31]. Tim Flannery, “The Future Eaters: An ecological history of the Australasian lands and people”, Grove Press, 2002.

[32]. Gideon Polya, “Revised Annual Per Capita Greenhouse Gas Pollution For All Countries – What Is Your Country Doing?”, Countercurrents, 6 January, 2016: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya060116.htm .

[33]. Gideon Polya, “2011 climate change course”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/2011-climate-change-course .

[34]. Gideon Polya, “Exposing And Thence Punishing Worst Polluter Nations Via Weighted Annual Per Capita Greenhouse Gas Pollution Scores”, Countercurrents, 19 March, 2016: https://countercurrents.org/polya190316.htm .

[35]. Jared Diamond, “Collapse”, Penguin, 2011.

[36]. Alison Penfold, “Australia leads the world in livestock export”, Issues, June 2013: http://www.issuesmagazine.com.au/article/issue-june-2013/australia-leads-world-livestock-export.html .

[37]. Khushboo Sheth, “Top 20 exporters of live cattle”, World Atlas, 25 April 2017: https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/top-20-exporters-of-live-cattle.html .

[38]. Mike Keogh and Adam Tomlinson, “Australia risks missing a big livestock export and animal welfare opportunity”, Australian Farm Institute, August 2013: http://www.farminstitute.org.au/newsletter/2013/August_2013/August_2013_featurearticle.html .

[39]. Robert Goodland and Jeff Anfang. “Livestock and climate change. What if the key actors in climate change are … cows, pigs and chickens?”, World Watch, November/December 2009: http://www.worldwatch.org/files/pdf/Livestock%20and%20Climate%20Change.pdf .

[40]. “List of countries by meat consumption”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_meat_consumption .

[41]. Gideon Polya, “Biofuel famine, biofuel genocide, meat & global food price crisis”, Global Avoidable Mortality, 9 May 20008: http://globalavoidablemortality.blogspot.com/2008/05/biofuel-famine-biofuel-genocide-meat.html .

[42]. Gideon Polya , “Worsening Climate Emergency And Record CO2 Emissions Demand Vegetarian Diet For All To Help Save Planet”, Countercurrents, 20 June, 2016: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya200616.htm .

[43]. “Live animal exports”, RSPCA: https://www.rspca.org.au/campaigns/live-animal-export .

[44]. “List of countries by natural gas exports”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_natural_gas_exports .

[45]. “Liquefied natural gas export market share worldwide in 2017, by country”, Statista, 2017: https://www.statista.com/statistics/722846/lng-export-market-share-worldwide-by-country/ .

[46]. “Gas is not clean energy”: https://sites.google.com/site/gasisnotcleanenergy/ .

[47]. “List of countries by recoverable shale gas”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_recoverable_shale_gas .

[48]. Daniel Workman, “Coal exports by country”, World’s top exports, 24 August 2018: http://www.worldstopexports.com/coal-exports-country/ .

[49]. Katharine Murphy, “Scott Morrison brings coal to question time: what fresh idiocy is this?”, Guardian, 9 February 2017: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2017/feb/09/scott-morrison-brings-coal-to-question-time-what-fresh-idiocy-is-this .

[50]. Climate Council, “Too risky: stop Adani’s mine”: https://www.climatecouncil.org.au/actions/too-risky-stop-adanis-mine/?c=1#action-form-wrapper .

[51]. “Stop air pollution deaths”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/stop-air-pollution-deaths .

[52]. Gideon Polya, “Latest Lancet data imply Adani Australian coal project will kill 1.4 million Indians”, Countercurrents, 21 April 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/04/21/latest-lancet-data-imply-adani-australian-coal-project-will-kill-1-4-million-indians/ .

[53]. “Fact check: is Queensland clearing land as fast as Brazil?”, Fact Check, 16 July 2018: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-12-01/fact-check-queensland-land-clearing-brazilian-rainforest/9183596 .

[54]. Michael Slezak, ““Global deforestation hotspot”: 3m hectares of Australian forest to be list in 15 years”, Guardian, 5 March 2018: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/mar/05/global-deforestation-hotspot-3m-hectares-of-australian-forest-to-be-lost-in-15-years .

[55]. Ben Spraggon, “Chart of the day: Australia named as fourth-worst country for species extinctions”, ABC News, 20 July 2018: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-07-20/australia-fourth-on-animal-extinction-list/10002380 .

[56]. Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, “Climate change impacts on coral reefs”: http://www.gbrmpa.gov.au/managing-the-reef/threats-to-the-reef/climate-change/what-does-this-mean-for-habitats/coral-reefs .

[57]. “Great Barrier Reef”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Barrier_Reef .

[58]. Louisa Rebgetz and Laura Gartry, “Great Barrier Reef to get $500m to tackle pollution and breed resilient coal”, ABC News, 29 April 2018: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-04-29/great-barrier-reef-$500m-package-to-preserve-area/9708230 .

[59]. “Great Barrier Reef Foundation”: https://www.barrierreef.org/ .

[60]. Output of the technical working group meeting, The Royal Society, London, 6th July, 2009, “The Coral Reef Crisis: scientific justification for critical CO 2 threshold levels of less than 350ppm”: http://static.zsl.org/files/statement-of-the-coral-reef-crisis-working-group-890.pdf .

[61]. J.E.N. Veron, O. Hoegh-Guldberg, T.M. Lenton, J.M. Lough, D.O. Obura, P. Pearce-Kelly, C.R.C. Sheppard, M. Spalding, M.G. Stafford-Smith and A.D. Rogers, “The coral reef crisis: the critical importance of <350 ppm CO2”, Marine Pollution Bulletin, vol. 58, (10), October 2009, 1428-1436: http://www.sciencedirect.com/science?_ob=ArticleURL&_udi=B6V6N-4X9NKG7-3&_user=10&_rdoc=1&_fmt=&_orig=search&_sort=d&_docanchor=&view=c&_searchStrId=1072337698&_rerunOrigin=google&_acct=C000050221&_version=1&_urlVersion=0&_userid=10&md5=6858c5ff7172f9355068393496a5b35d .

[62]. Professor Ove Hoegh-Guldberg quoted in “Scientists call for urgent “global cooling” to save coral reefs”, University of Queensland News, 8 November 2009: https://www.uq.edu.au/news/article/2009/11/scientists-call-urgent-global-cooling-save-coral-reefs .

[63]. Matthew Taylor, “Decline in krill threatens Antarctic wildlife, from whales to penguins”, Guardian, 15 February 2018: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/feb/14/decline-in-krill-threatens-antarctic-wildlife-from-whales-to-penguins .

[64]. WBGU, “Solving the climate dilemma: the budget approach”: : http://www.ecoequity.org/2009/10/solving-the-climate-dilemma-the-budget-approach/ .

[65]. Gideon Polya, “Current Carbon Debt Or Carbon Credit For All Countries: Australia , Canada And US Default On Carbon Debt”, Countercurrents, 4 October, 2013: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya041013.htm

[66]. “Carbon Debt, Carbon Credit”: https://sites.google.com/site/carbondebtcarboncredit/ .

[67]. James Hansen, “Letter to PM Kevin Rudd by Dr James Hansen”, 2008: http://www.aussmc.org.au/documents/Hansen2008LetterToKevinRudd_000.pdf .

[68]. “Climate Justice & Intergenerational Equity”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/climate-justice .

[69]. “Stop climate crime”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/stop-climate-crime .

[70]. “Climate Revolution Now”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/climate-revolution .

[71. Gideon Polya, “Resolutely promised prosecutions of climate criminals may force urgent climate action”, Global Research, 8 February 2019: https://www.globalresearch.ca/resolutely-promised-prosecutions-of-climate-criminals-may-force-urgent-climate-action/5667949 .

[72]. Gideon Polya, “Inescapable $200-$250 trillion global Carbon Debt increasing by $16 trillion annually”, Countercurrents, 27 April 2019: https://countercurrents.org/2019/04/27/inescapable-200-250-trillion-global-carbon-debt-increasing-by-16-trillion-annually-gideon-polya/ .

[73]. “Lying by omission, avoidable mortality from deprivation, holocaust denial and looming terracide”, Countercurrents, 4 April 2019: https://countercurrents.org/2019/04/lying-by-omission-avoidable-mortality-from-deprivation-holocaust-denial-looming-terracide .

[74]. “Iron ore”, Wikipedia: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iron_ore#Production_and_consumption .

[75]. “Top iron ore producing countries in the world”, World Atlas: https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/top-iron-ore-producing-countries-in-the-world.html .

[76]. Climate Watch Performance Index, “Results 2018”: https://www.germanwatch.org/sites/germanwatch.org/files/publication/20504.pdf .

[78]. “Methane Bomb Threat”: https://sites.google.com/site/methanebombthreat/ .

[79]. “Nuclear weapons ban, end poverty and reverse climate change”: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/nuclear-weapons-ban .

[80]. “Climate Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/climategenocide/ .

[81]. UN Population Division: https://population.un.org/wpp/ .

[82]. “Carbon Debt, Carbon Credit”: https://sites.google.com/site/carbondebtcarboncredit/ .

[83]. Behrouz Boochani, “No Friend But The Mountains. Writing from Manus Prison”, Picador , Sydney, 2018.

[84]. Gideon Polya, “”Review: “No Friend but the Mountains” – Australia’s Manus Island Concentration Camp exposed”, Countercurrents, 11 April 2019: https://countercurrents.org/2019/04/review-no-friend-but-the-mountains-australias-manus-island-concentration-camp-exposed .

[85]. Gideon Polya, “Pro-Apartheid Australia’s New White Australia Policy & compulsory values statement”, Countercurrents, 12 May 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/05/pro-apartheid-australias-new-white-australia-policy-compulsory-australian-values-statement .

[86]. Richard Broinowski, “Australian nuclear weapons: the so far”, Nautilus, 2003: https://nautilus.org/apsnet/0623a-broinowski-html/ .

[87]. Philip Dorling, “Australian intelligence “feeding data” for deadly US drone strikes”, Sydney Morning Herald, 26 May 2014:http://www.smh.com.au/federal-politics/political-news/australian-intelligence-feeding-data-used-for-deadly-us-drone-strikes-20140526-38ywk.html .

[88]. Mark Corcoran, “Drone strikes based on work at Pine Gap could see Australians charged, Malcolm Fraser says”, Sydney Morning Herald, 29 April 2014: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2014-04-28/australians-could-be-charged-over-us-drone-strikes-fraser/5416224 .

[89]. John Stapleton, “Australia’s dirty secret”, UNSW Canberra, 4 December 2015: https://www.unsw.adfa.edu.au/drone-wars-australias-dirty-secret .

[90]. Tim Soutphomassane, Greg Whitwell, Kate Jordan and Philipp Ivanov, “Leading for Change. A blueprint for cultural diversity and inclusive leadership revisited”, 2018.

[91]. Gideon Polya, “Review: “Leading for change”- corporate cultural diversity deficiency and Australian financial scandals”, Countercurrents, 3 May 20198: https://countercurrents.org/2018/05/03/review-leading-for-change-corporate-cultural-diversity-deficiency-australian-financial-scandals/ .

[92]. John Woinarski, Andrew Burbidge and Peter Harrison, “Ongoing unraveling of a continental fauna: decline and extinction of Australian mammals since European settlement”, PNAS, 14 April 14, 2015, volume 112 (15) pages 4531-4540: https://www.pnas.org/content/112/15/4531 .

[93]. Gideon Polya, “Media Lying, Media Censorship & Australian Federal Police Raids On Media In Pre-Police State Australia”, Countercurrents, 15 June 2019: https://countercurrents.org/2019/06/media-lying-media-censorship-australian-federal-police-raids-on-media-in-pre-police-state-australia .

[94]. Gideon Polya, “Terror Hysteria – Draconian New Australian Anti-Terrorism Laws Target Journalists, Muslims And Human Rights”, Countercurrents, 8 October, 2014: https://countercurrents.org/polya0810114.htm .

[95]. Andrew Wilkie, “Talking point: our nation fast becoming a police state”, The Mercury, 13 June 2015: https://www.themercury.com.au/news/opinion/talking-point-our-nation-fast-becoming-a-police-state/news-story/60f40367da7c3780c1efc6913c58a398 .

[96]. Gideon Polya,” Australian ABC & UK BBC fake news through lying by omission”, Countercurrents, 2 May 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/05/australian-abc-and-uk-bbc-fake-news-through-lying-by-omission .

[97]. Gideon Polya, “ Australian and Western mainstream media ignore massive and deadly child abuse in war and peace”, Global Research, 11 March 2016: https://www.globalresearch.ca/australian-and-western-mainstream-media-ignore-massive-and-deadly-child-abuse-in-war-and-peace/5513504 .

[98]. Dunne, M.P., Purdie, D.M., Cook, M.D., Boyle, F.M. & Najman, J.M.(2003), Is child sexual abuse declining? Evidence from a population-based survey of men and women in Australia , Child Abuse & Neglect, vol. 27 (2), pp141-152).

[99]. Gideon Polya, “Sectarian Australian Mainstream Ignores Horrendous Child Sexual Abuse Of 4.4 Million Australians”, Countercurrents, 15 November, 2012: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya151112.htm ,

[100]. Jane Lee, “Child abuse victims lead “shorter lives” than other children, royal commission hears”, The Age, 25 May 2015:http://www.theage.com.au/victoria/child-abuse-victims-live-shorter-lives-than-other-children-royal-commission-hears-20150525-gh8y1d.html .

[101]. Gideon Polya, “Australia shocked by cricket ball tampering but ignores horrendous Australian crimes from child abuse to genocide”, Countercurrents, 24 April 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/04/australia-shocked-by-cricket-ball-tampering-but-ignores-horrendous-australian-crimes-from-child-abuse-to-genocide .

[102]. Gideon Polya, “37 Ways Of Tackling Australian Educational Apartheid And Social Inequity”, Countercurrents, 22 May, 2013: https://countercurrents.org/polya220513.htm .

[103]. “Educational Apartheid”: https://sites.google.com/site/educationalapartheid/ .

[104]. Gideon Polya, “37 Ways Of Tackling Australian Educational Apartheid And Social Inequity”. Countercurrents, 22 May 2013: https://countercurrents.org/polya220513.htm .

[105]. Gideon Polya, “Climate criminal Australia ignores its hugely increasing Carbon Debt & massive subsidies for GHG pollution”, Countercurrents, 8 June 2019: https://countercurrents.org/2019/06/climate-criminal-australia-ignores-its-hugely-increasing-carbon-debt-massive-subsidies-for-ghg-pollution .

[106]. Gideon Polya, “Current academic censorship and self-censorship in Australian universities”, Free University Education: https://sites.google.com/site/freeuniversityeducation/academic-censorship .

[107]. “Crux”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crux

[108]. Tracy Bowden and Amy Donaldson, “Nearly 50 per cent of Australians now have a chronic disease – many of them preventable”

[109]. Gideon Polya, “Horrendous Cost For Australia Of US War On Terror”, Countercurrents, 14 October, 2012: https://countercurrents.org/polya141012.htm .

[110]. Gideon Polya, “ Australian state terrorism (4). Jingoistic, US Lackey Australia’s Deadly Betrayal Of Its Traumatized Veterans”, Stop state terrorism, 2018: https://sites.google.com/site/stopstateterrorism/australian-state-terrorism-4 .

[111]. Gideon Polya, “ABC & Mainstream media lying by omission enabled Trumpist & climate criminal Coalition victory”, Countercurrents, 28 May 2019: https://countercurrents.org/2019/05/abc-mainstream-media-lying-by-omission-enabled-trumpist-climate-criminal-australian-coalition-victory .

[112]. Brian Ellis, “Social Humanism. A New Metaphysics”, Routledge , UK , 2012.

[113]. Gideon Polya, “Book Review: “Social Humanism. A New Metaphysics” By Brian Ellis – Last Chance To Save Planet?”, Countercurrents, 19 August, 2012: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya190812.htm .

[114]. Gideon Polya, “As UK Lackeys Or US Lackeys Australians Have Invaded 85 Countries (British 193, French 80, US 70)”, Countercurrents, 9 February, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya090215.htm .

[115]. Gideon Polya, “The US Has Invaded 70 Nations Since 1776 – Make 4 July Independence From America Day”, Countercurrents, 5 July, 2013: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya050713.htm .

[116]. Gideon Polya, “British Have Invaded 193 Countries: Make 26 January ( Australia Day, Invasion Day) British Invasion Day”, Countercurrents, 23 January, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya230115.htm .

[117]. Gideon Polya, “President Hollande And French Invasion Of Privacy Versus French Invasion Of 80 Countries Since 800 AD”, Countercurrents, 15 January, 2014: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya150114.htm .

[118]. Gideon Polya (2011), “Australia And Britain Killed 6-7 Million Indians In WW2 Bengal Famine”, Countercurrents, 29 September, 2011: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya290911.htm .

[119]. Gideon Polya (2011), “WW2 Bengali Holocaust: “Churchill’s Secret War” By Madhusree Mukerjee”, Countercurrents, 13 June, 2011: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya130611.htm .

[120]. Gideon Polya, “Pro-Apartheid Israel Australian Labor Party scraps outstanding anti-Israel Apartheid candidate, Melissa Parke”, Global Research, 18 April 2019: https://www.globalresearch.ca/pro-apartheid-israel-australian-labor-party-anti-apartheid-candidate-melissa-parke/5674801 .

[121]. Australian Bureau of Statistics, “Income and wealth distribution”, 2014: http://www.abs.gov.au/ausstats/abs@.nsf/Lookup/by%20Subject/6523.0~2013-14~Main%20Features~Income%20and%20Wealth%20Distribution~6 .

[122]. “1% ON 1%: one percent annual wealth tax on One Percenters” website ( https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/1-on-1 .

[123]. “Australian government debt”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Australian_government_debt .

[124]. “Too late to avoid global warming catastrophe”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/too-late-to-avoid-global-warming .

[125]. Gideon Polya, “Huge Carbon Debt and Intergenerational Injustice: CO2 drawdown necessity”, Global Research, 7 June 2018: https://www.globalresearch.ca/huge-carbon-debt-and-intergenerational-injustice-co2-drawdown-necessity/5643365 .

[126]. IPCC, “Global warming of 1.5 °C. Summary for Policymakers”, 8 October 2018: http://report.ipcc.ch/sr15/pdf/sr15_spm_final.pdf .

[127]. Gideon Polya, “IPCC +1.5C avoidance report – effectively too late but stop coal burning for “less bad” catastrophes”, Countercurrents, 12 October 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/10/ipcc-1-5c-avoidance-report-effectively-too-late-but-stop-coal-burning-for-less-bad-catastrophes .

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at a major Australian university for 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds” (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2007: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ ); see also his contributions “Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality” in “Lies, Deep Fries & Statistics” (edited by Robyn Williams, ABC Books, Sydney, 2007: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/australian-complicity-in-iraq-mass-mortality/3369002#transcript

) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/4047-the-plight-of-the-palestinians.html ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ) . When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .

SUPPORT HONEST JOURNALISM

Join Our News Letter