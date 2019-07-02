Chennai water scene: Scarcity, Insensitivity and Protest

The Reuters photo above by P Ravikumar with the following caption “Women fetch water from a dried-up lake in Chennai, India” (© Reuters / P. Ravikumar) was an issue of discussion among people concerned with plight of millions of residents due to recent water scarcity in the city of Chennai.

But the water-scarcity issue did not touch hearts of a few.

Indian director and super star Rajnikanth’s daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth has apologized to angry fans after posting a picture of herself and her son in a swimming pool, posted below, while people in Chennai go without water.

In the now-deleted photo, Rajinikanth could be seen relaxing in a pool of cool, refreshing water with her son Ved.

However, commentators were not pleased with the swimming pool photo. Their voice was one of conscience. Their reaction was humane. It was a protest by people.

Later, Rajinikanth deleted the post on Sunday and apologized to her 2.8 million followers writing: “Considering the sensitivity around the current water scarcity we are facing.”

Soundarya’s father, actor and local politician Rajinikanth, arrived in Chennai on Sunday to declare that any remaining water in lakes and ponds must be saved “on a water-footing mode” to alleviate the current crisis.

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio was more fatalistic, writing on Instagram: “Only rain can save Chennai from this situation.” (Posted below)

Leonardo DiCaprio did not mention the root of the problem: Mismanagement.

Soundarya Rajinikanth has a habit of posting glamorous photos to social media at the most inappropriate times.

Earlier this year, Soundarya was criticized for posting shots of her honeymoon in Iceland, while the nation mourned the deaths of 49 soldiers in a terrorist attack in Kashmir.

Soundarya Rajinikanth deletes swimming pool photo with son Ved after receiving backlash from fans

Removed the pictures shared in good spirit from my #TravelDiaries considering the sensitivity around the current #WaterScarcity we are facing . The throwback pics were to emphasise the importance for physical activities for children from a young age only

"Only rain can save Chennai from this situation." A well completely empty, and a city without water. The southern Indian city of Chennai is in crisis, after the four main water reservoirs ran completely dry. The acute water shortage has forced the city to scramble for urgent solutions and residents have to stand in line for hours to get water from government tanks. As the water levels depleted, hotels and restaurants started to shut down temporarily, and the air con was turned off in the city's metro. Officials in the city continue to try and find alternative sources of water – but the community continue to pray for rain.

This incident raises many questions regarding the society and issues related to it.