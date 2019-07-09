Flash floods soak Washington, D.C. and seep into White House briefing room

A sudden heavy rainfall flooded Washington D.C., the capital city of the most powerful country in the world. Scenarios in parts of the capital city were no different from the similar flooded capital cities of the countries considered poor, backward and mismanaged.

Widespread flash flooding hit throughout the D.C. metro area, including in downtown Washington D.C.

The rainfall-fed flood submerged the intersection of 15th Street and Constitution Ave., NW stalling cars in the street, Monday, July 8, 2019, near the Washington Monument.

The flash flood emergency hit Washington D.C. during the Monday morning commute.

Rainfall was up to three inches in the region making significant flash flooding.

“Travel will be extraordinarily dangerous,” the National Weather Service warned on Twitter. “Stay out of low areas, if in a low area that may flood, seek higher ground. Stay off the roads if at all possible. This is not the ‘usual’ flooding.”

The flood halted Amtrak trains traveling south of D.C.

The flooding comes as a new storm system develops in the Rockies, which will move east Monday.

