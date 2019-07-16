Flood In Assam And Bihar, Dozens Dead

As South India is facing drought like situation, heavy rains continue across the north- eastern parts of India worsening the flood situation, which has left millions of people displaced in Bihar, Assam and a few other north-eastern districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a red color warning for action for Assam on Tuesday, as widespread and heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Assam during next 24 hours and decrease thereafter.

However, the forecast indicated that the rainfall activity over Bihar has decreased and is likely to decrease further during next two-three days.

As many as 24 people have lost lives in Bihar with over 12 districts facing a severe deluge. Large scale damage has been reported from Sheohar, East Champaran, Purnea, Darbhang and Kishanganj.

According to a Water Resources Department bulletin, five rivers -Baghmati, Kamla Balan, Lalbakeya, Adhwara and Mahananda are flowing above their respective danger levels at various places in the state due to incessant rainfall occurring in the catchment areas of the rivers in India as well as in their source regions in Nepal.

Most of the Rivers in Brahmaputra and Baraka Basin are flowing in severe flood situation in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. Tributaries of Brahmaputra have started falling and the main river Brahmaputra is still rising from Guwahati to Dhubri, as per the latest report by Central Water Commission (CWC).

Over 26 teams of the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force along with 796 personnel have been deployed across Bihar for carrying out relief and rescue operations in the affected districts.

In Assam, flood waters have submerged 30 of the 33 districts of Assam, with over four million people affected as flood water submerged 30 of the 33 districts of the state. The road connectivity to various districts has also snapped due to flood waters.

The situation is likely to continue for another two-three days and then slowly recede as the rainfall activity reduces, stated CWC.

SUPPORT HONEST JOURNALISM

Join Our News Letter