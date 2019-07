A black father is gone

A black husband is gone

A black friend is gone

A black human is gone

He couldn’t breathe

He said as much

They cared enough

To kill him

Unsafe

Even in your own skin

Dead

Leaving your kin

Remorse is absent

Like after stepping on an ant

Go, go home

Be with your loved ones

Get a shrink

Deal with the pain

You’ll be ready soon

To do it again

Romi Mahajan in an Author, Marketer, Investor, and Activist

