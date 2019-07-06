Independence July 4, 2019

Today we will name
The Day of Peace.
And when tomorrow becomes today
The Day of Social Justice.
When the weekend rolls around
first will be The Day of the Council of All Beings
followed by
The Day of Love our Neighbors
along with The Love of Strangers.
To start the new week
Day of Earth First.
Then Day of Trees and Rainbows
and of land and air and water;
a Day to Make Earth Green Again!
In pivotal middle of the week
stands Liberation
celebrating The Day of Dreaming.
It is one thing to say
“Look at me, I’m free!”
But of greater humanity
to live free of The Lie
and the thousands of denials and inner deaths
that accompany lying.
And the betrayal of life.
We think we are successful
and have accomplished all that we need to do
(or will dare)
once we are completely normal.
Normal! By then
we have forgotten where we came from
and who we once believed we are here to become.
David Sparenberg is a writer from USA