After Dorianne Laux’s “Kiss”

They are kissing at gunpoint. They

know they cannot be caught kissing.

They are kissing as though the chinars

never saw any bloodshed, only lipstick.

Asifa is grown up now, she’s kissing

her love and her horses are dancing

the grass is erupting in joy, the valley

is rushing in its unviolated grace

because they are kissing. They’re kissing.

They are kissing on a country boat

thick over the roaring flood. They

are making the char silt turn alabaster

under their starry eyes and swoon.

They’re humming their old Miya songs

calling out their fire-birds and ghosts

slapping the fish smells on to their

tongues and they are simply kissing.

They are kissing because they do not

want to become burnt flesh, lynched

bodies, severed mangled limbs but

they want to become one. Junaid

wearing back his bloodied skull cap

is kissing his heartthrob, Ishrat Jahan

pulling down her bullet-riddled kurta

is kissing her prince charming in this

fairy tale. Lips honey, tongue all roses.

They are kissing in faraway Majidbhita,

Imphal, Anantnag, Kandhamal, railway

platforms, bus stops, parks, chai shops

city streets, your carefully manicured

lawns and gated naked neighborhoods.

They are kissing before the next pellet

gun blinds another school kid, before

the next attack maims that dreamy

cowherd, the next brutes snatch away

the body, the heartbeat, the tears.

It’s their rage, it’s their beautiful

longing for a clear sky, it’s their

hands becoming tree branches, it’s

their torsos turning summer’s fireflies,

it’s their mouths free to kiss and speak,

it’s their saliva tasting love’s warm rice.

They are kissing right now in Unnao,

in Khammam, in Kunan-Poshpora. They

are kissing on this page, in between

these smudgy words and ink stains

because it is their only rebellion, only

region, only map, their only religion.

For God’s sake shut your mouth now

For they simply are just kissing.

Nabina Das is a renowned Indian poet with three collections to her credit, viz Blue Vessel, Into the Migrant City and Sanskarnama.