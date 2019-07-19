Three Men Lynched On Suspicion Of Cattle Theft In Bihar

In another instance of mob violence, three men were beaten to death this morning by locals in the Saran district of Bihar over suspicion of cattle theft. Locals in Baniyapur village in Saran caught of hold of the three men and accused them of trying to steal cattle.

The three men, who were from the neighbouring village, were thrashed badly by the villagers. Police took the three men to a nearby hospital; however, doctors said they were brought dead. Bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Earlier this month, a suspected cattle thief was beaten to death in a village in Tripura. Budhi Kumar Tripura, 36, was killed in a mob attack in Raishyabari, a border village of Tripura’s Dhalai district on July 2.

