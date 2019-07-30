Unnao story is the failure of Indian system and deep rooted corruption and nepotism inside it. The girl who was fighting a lonely battle over a year when she accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her. The thing is that the party did not bother to take any action against Sanger. It is surprising that in the city of Unnao, nothing happened.

Tragedy was our focus was never on Unnao because there were not much sensibilities about her but she is a brave woman and must be saluted for persisting the case. And this alone has become her biggest crime.

Her father was tortured in police custody and died. Now her uncles and aunts also met with the same fate. She is also battling for her life in a hospital in Lucknow. The Neta who should have been facing rape charges and behind the bar was let loose by the state and it is not possible if he did not have protection and patronage of the highest order.

He is still in the party. The nation, the party which shouted on the roof top, the chelas who virtually brought India to standstill during the Nirbhaya case, shamelessly remained silent. The women leaders who were so quick on Azam Khan’s abominable statement for which has apologised, have sealed their lips. Does this girl not belong to India. Does she not have a right to live life with dignity.

I know living a life of dignity for her will be very difficult as a nation and a society we are hypocrites. She is fighting despite all odds against her. No civil society, no activists because her story was not suitable for many but the incident two days back in which she and her family were attacked in a planned way is the eye opener.

These are politicians or thugs who are hatching such conspiracies. This is the chilling example of how our netas can do to eliminate you if you come in their way. The whole thing look like thriller from some film.

Who can trust the police given for your security. Now reports are coming that the security given to this brave girl, actually informed the goons of MLA who than planned the attack meticulously. Where are we heading for ? We have not heard much from top leaders of the BJP. They would rubbish it as any other story made to embarrass the government but they will not have the answer as why the MLA was still in the party, why he was not arrested and why the case has not been expedited.

Why the samaj at Unnao or its villages, not standing up with the woman who is seeking justice. Why have we become so dumb ? Will the Rajput Mahasabhas and Karni Senas stand up and speak for the cause of woman seeking justice from their own community neta who tried to kill her and her entire family ?

Vidya Bhushan Rawat is a social activist

