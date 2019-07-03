VENEZUELA: Westerners have lost the ability to reason! (PART 22)

Venezuela is famous for fake news about censored private media that are not censored at all. On the other hand, Twitter and Facebook do censor Venezuelans, Syrians and Iranians all the time, but that is just fine for Western sheep-like humans behaving like sheep-like humans. No worries.

The Twiter that censored thousands of Syrian accounts, that censored of Venezuelan accounts in the last 6 months of US interference in Venezuela, and that censored a few days ago 4700 Iranian accounts in synchrony with the latest round of US pressure on Iran, is the same Twitter that verified a new account for self-declared “interim president” Juan Guaido.

Do you want to talk about “interference” dear not dear zombie-like Yankees? So please talk about Yankee Twitter interfering in Venezuela affairs, not about “Russian interference” in US lame elections, an accusation already proven false.

*

At the end of the first day of the failed coup officially convened by Juan Guaidó, this petty US puppet was still dreaming about his “Operation Freedom”, promising to continue on the next day with his dumb and utterly failed plan

