Withdraw the fake cases against the Supreme Court Lawyer Indira Jai Singh and other human rights activists

The Janhastakshep takes note of and condemns in unequivocal terms the vindictive CBI raids on her and her husband Anand Gover’s house and the office of the NGO, Lawers’ Collective with the sense of vengeance for raising voices against the ill deeds of the government. The action is the latest sequence of attacks continuing for the last five years, agaimst the people fighting for the ‘rule of law’; ‘Constitutional values’ and human rights of common people. The noted lawyer and human rights activist, Indira Jai Singh well-known for her works and struggles for the rights of workers; slum dwellers; Dalits; Adivasis and other oppressed sections of the society has been on the target of this this government right since its ascendance to power. It is well-known that she vehemently had pleaded for the reinvestigation of the suspected murder case of the Judge Loya. The needle of suspicion in this case clearly points towards the present Home Minister Amit Shah and others in the present government. She has been up against the excesses of the Gujrat government earlier also. She also raised questions on the ethicality and propriety of the process of the inquiry against the Chief Justice of India in the case complaint of sexual harassment by a woman. Janhastakshep views the CBI action against her in the matters FERA and the present CBI raid as sequences of the government’s undemocratic, fascist attacks aimed at silencing the voices in defense of human rights; secularism and the independence of judiciary.

The attack on Indira Jai Singh is the continuity of the repressive actionss against the human rights activist intellectuals Prof. G.N. Saibaba; Rona Wilson; Sudhir Dhavle; Surendra Gadling; Mahesh Raut; Sudha Bhardwaj; poet, Barbara Rao; Arun Ferera; Vernon Gonsaleve; Ananad Teltumbde; Gautam Navlakha and others.

Janhastakshep demands to stop the misuse of the draconian laws like UAPA and the coercive state apparatuses like NIA, CBI, IB and RAW to harass people opposed to its anti-people fascist acts and policies. Janhastakshep also demands immediate release of activists incarcerated in various prisons and revocation of fake charges against them.

Ish Mishra, (Convener) , Janhastakshep