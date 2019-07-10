Yes, as we speak horrid things are happening

Right under our very gaze

Yes, as we speak brutality is sport

And the children suffer as they have before

Is the noise of violence that which defines us?

Or is the silence that lets the noise grow?

Is there really a tale of Love in this mess?

Or is the heart an organ of only sorrow?

Optimism has no place here, none

Because thoughts are not lock-breakers

Sadness has no place here, none

Because tears don’t bend steel

Yes, as we speak our own kids’ reflections

Are permanently frozen down South

Yes, as we speak a mother’s soul

Is crushed by a petulant silence

Romi Mahajan in an Author, Marketer, Investor, and Activist

SUPPORT HONEST JOURNALISM

Join Our News Letter