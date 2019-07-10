There are no breaking news at the moment

Yes, As We Speak

in Arts/Literature by July 10, 2019

Yes, as we speak horrid things are happening
Right under our very gaze
Yes, as we speak brutality is sport
And the children suffer as they have before

Is the noise of violence that which defines us?
Or is the silence that lets the noise grow?
Is there really a tale of Love in this mess?
Or is the heart an organ of only sorrow?

Optimism has no place here, none
Because thoughts are not lock-breakers
Sadness has no place here, none
Because tears don’t bend steel

Yes, as we speak our own kids’ reflections
Are permanently frozen down South
Yes, as we speak a mother’s soul
Is crushed by a petulant silence

Romi Mahajan in an Author, Marketer, Investor, and Activist

SUPPORT HONEST JOURNALISM

Join Our News Letter

 

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.