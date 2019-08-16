Article 370: Magsaysay Awardee Sandeep Pandey Put Under House Arrest Again

Social activist and Magsaysay Award winner Sandeep Pandey was put under house arrest again. In a brief mail he said, ” The police arrived again today at my and advocate Mohammad Shoaib’s place to house arrest us and other activists an hour and a half before candle light demonstration at Gandhi statue, Hazratganj, Lucknow scheduled at 6 pm.”

On August 11 Sandeep Pandey and his activist wife Arundhati Dhuru were put under house arrest to prevent them from holding a protest dharna against the revocation of article 370 and communication blockade in Jammu and Kashmir.

They had postponed dharna to a candle light vigil scheduled for today.

