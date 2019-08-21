Character of our nation is on test

Co-Written by Aruna Roy and Nachiket Udupa

Those of us who care for integrity, principle and constitutional values as citizens of India have a huge task ahead. When Independence was dreamt of, it must have seemed impossible

“Being part of a democratic government is hard. Being a citizen is hard. It is a challenge. It’s supposed to be. There’s no respite from our ideals. All of us are called to live up to our expectations for ourselves — not just when it’s convenient, but when it’s inconvenient. When it’s tough. When we’re afraid.”

– Barack Obama

This was an Independence Day that came with baggage. This is a time when fundamental questions arise about our democratic practice. It has questions that are being asked just not today, but even those that future generations will ask of the ruling dispensation, the dispersed Opposition and of the adult citizens of today.

Some of the problems arise from the inherent short-changing and perversion of procedures, vital for fair democratic functioning. All this boils down to what we call the basic structure and fabric of a democracy, the Parliament. To quote from the PRS report:

“The 17th Lok Sabha … was remarkable for several reasons. … Parliament passed 28 Bills during the session — higher than any in the last ten years.

Hidden amongst this high level of productivity is the lack of scrutiny. Of the Bills passed, 23 were not examined by any parliamentary committee; the other five had been scrutinised in earlier avatars by the last Parliament. 25 Bills were discussed within five working days of their being introduced. These included Bills such as the ones related to reorganisation of J&K (and the resolutions) which Lok Sabha Members saw only after the day’s sitting had started; and very technical Bills such as the Companies Amendment (which, introduces jail terms for not meeting CSR obligations) and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Amendment; the RTI Amendment; and the National Investigation Agency Amendment.”

The Indian Parliament is bulldozing fundamental changes to the Constitutional architecture of our country without proper pre-legislative, or Parliamentary consultation by disallowing any detailed scrutiny, or examination even by standing and select committees set up for the purpose.

Laws so passed are going to become part of governance, and when anti-people laws get enacted, the rule of law evolved to protect us becomes, ironically, the tool of suppression. The RTI, was first in the line because it is an entitlement that allows us to legitimately question the power structure, including the elected and non-elected members of the ruling elite. The changes in the UAPA is bound to throw fear into the mind of every dissenting person, that expressing their opinion could have them arrested for being a terrorist. Don’t ask uncomfortable questions; don’t express dissent seems to be the clear warning of the government.