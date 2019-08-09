In the name of family

We destroy the same

In the name of peace

We build wastelands

Imagine, please, imagine please do

A little girl at your bosom

Imagine, please, imagine please do

A young boy laughing loud

The warmth of embrace

The exuberance of dawn

The deep love and grace

Forever now gone

Joy knows no home

Absolute and deep

We love you little ones

Promises we couldn’t keep

Forgive us please dear child

We know not where you’ll be

In the name of family

We could not set you free

Romi Mahajan in an Author, Marketer, Investor, and Activist

