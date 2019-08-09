There are no breaking news at the moment

in Arts/Literature by August 9, 2019

In the name of family
We destroy the same
In the name of peace
We build wastelands

Imagine, please, imagine please do
A little girl at your bosom
Imagine, please, imagine please do
A young boy laughing loud

The warmth of embrace
The exuberance of dawn
The deep love and grace
Forever now gone

Joy knows no home
Absolute and deep
We love you little ones
Promises we couldn’t keep

Forgive us please dear child
We know not where you’ll be
In the name of family
We could not set you free

Romi Mahajan in an Author, Marketer, Investor, and Activist

