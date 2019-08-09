In the name of family
We destroy the same
In the name of peace
We build wastelands
Imagine, please, imagine please do
A little girl at your bosom
Imagine, please, imagine please do
A young boy laughing loud
The warmth of embrace
The exuberance of dawn
The deep love and grace
Forever now gone
Joy knows no home
Absolute and deep
We love you little ones
Promises we couldn’t keep
Forgive us please dear child
We know not where you’ll be
In the name of family
We could not set you free
Romi Mahajan in an Author, Marketer, Investor, and Activist
SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWS LETTER