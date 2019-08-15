India at 72

Caste system not only intact but strengthened. People facing untouchability still a reality. Manual scavenging still prevalent despite tall claims of swachh bharat People dying of hunger Children and girls still being trafficked. Violence against women one of the dirtiest realities of our society Honor killings are nothing but preservation of caste supremacy and to terrorise the lower castes Superstition being promoted by the power elite to keep people subjugated and maintain their monopoly over us.

9.A country where constitution is still second choice, first primarily is strengthening the caste pride. Keezhavenmani massacre. Tamilnadu,1968 Shankar Bigha, Bihar. Lakshmanpurbathe Kumher, Rajasthan, Tsunduru, Andhra Karmchedu, Andhra, Belchi, Bathani Tola Muradabad riots Meerut 1989 Nellie, in Assam Assault on Harmandir Saheb, June 1984 Delhi 1984 Babari masjid demolition Mumbai 1993 Anti mandal agitation of 1990 The Kandhamal Burning of Graham Stains and his children Godhara massacre Gujarat 2002 Massacre at Marchijhaapi in Bengal under the left regime unreported Nandigram and Singur: Bengal’s elite brahmanical castes shift their loyalty from left to Trinamul of Mamta. Loot of adivasi resources at various places Violent world of Pocso and Vedanta Tappal in Uttar Pradesh and Raigarh in Maharastra Kudunkulan and aftermath Terror in Chhattishgarh and loss of adivasi identity Unlearning from massive Tsunami disaster Man made devastation continued in Uttarakhand Terror attack in Mumbai 2008 Attack on Indian Parliament 2001 Declaration of Emergency 1975 Murder of Gandhi by Nathu Ram Godse in 1948 Assassination of Indira Gandhi in 1984 Assassination of Rajiv Gandhi in 1991 Assassination of Harchand Singh Longowal Assam Peace Accord Mizo Peace Accord Indian misadvanture in Srilanka through IPKF Rajiv Gandhi’s attempt to muzzle press through defamation bill

51.Boforse became voice of nation destroying Rajiv’s credibility The Shahbano Judgement Mujjaffarnagar violence against Muslims The Anna nautanki kept the country to virtual ransom. Nirbhaya opportunity for the Sangh Parivar Congress continuous ideological crisis place India under Modi Mob lynching encouraged and unabated. It become a new norm Indian media now the biggest threat to democracy. It does not report but it cook up stories and is the biggest mob lyncher today. Indian media now champion fake news, hide facts and use its vast illiterate troll army to bully the opponents. The murder of Rohith Vemula Murder of Dr Payal Tadvi Murder of Akhlaq Muder of Pehlu Khan Rape and murder of Bakarwal girl in Kathua and how the Hindu rights opposed justice to her. The brave girl of Unnao and our hypocrisy. The Violence against Dalits in Saharanpur The shameless thugs of Una The brave Kaushalya from Tamilnadu who lost her husband as he belonged to Dalit community yet fought against her parents The brave girl Amrutha virshini who lost her husband Pranay killed by her parents. The betrayal of Kashmir The communalisation of citizenship The unseen horrors of NRC Looking for Justice Krishna Iyer, Justice V M Tarkunde, Justice H R Khanna, Justice Rajinder Sachhar in these times who could stand up for people’s right to defend.

These were something that came in my mind. We dont have veterans in media who could warn the government or in the bar the lawyers who could file public interest litigation for civil liberties. Interestingly, with more and more fake news as being circulated by the corrupt and spineless in the media, we are just returning to emergency era when each word uttered by BBC became the gospel truth. The biggest help to all international media and channels is actually provided by our ultra nationalist channels who are criminally hiding facts and just paddling fakenews. Indian people were never under the threat so much as today, from these criminals masquerading as journalists. Nobody want to do any follow up on the issues I mentioned as today’s chest thumping media anchors are the new babas on the horizon who only need ‘bhakts’ and not awakened people. Watching all this shit would further take us into the dark ages so if we really want to enjoy our azadi enjoy meeting like minded people, make physical contacts, read good books, explore alternative media and read-watch credible international media organisations.

Vidya Bhushan Rawat is a social activist

August 15, 2019

