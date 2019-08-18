Now Ram Puniyani Prevented From Going To Ayodhya

We condemn the house arrest of Advocate Mohammd Shoaib, Sandeep Pandey and other friends on 11th and 16th August, 2019 on the issue of staging one hour candle light demonstration in support of people of Jammu and Kashmir and for preventing Professor Ram Puniyani, Sandeep Panday, Rajeev Yadav, Hafeez Kidwai and others from reaching Ayodhya on 17th August, 2019 for a 2 days meeting on communal harmony and for arresting the host of this meeting Mahant Yugal Kishore Shashtri and bringing him to Raunahi where Prof. Puniyani and others were detained on the Lucknow-Ayodhya highway and threatening and putting pressure on participants of this meeting to return to their homes, thereby killing the programme. Prof. Puniyani was told that after abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A the situation in the country has changed and therefore the Ayodhya event, even though it had nothing to do with Kashmir issue, was being denied permission. There was no formal order with the Sub Divisional Magistrate Arpit and Additional Superintendent of Police Shailendra Kumar Singh, the officers who had detained Prof. Puniyani, banning the meeting in Ayodhya. They were carrying a general order dated 10 July 2019 signed by DM banning any programme which could potentially disturb communal amity.

Professor Pratap Bhanu Mehta has said in an Indian Express article that by what the central government has done Indianisation of Kashmir may not happen but Kasmirisation of India will take place. It appears that his words are coming true. In Jammu and Kashmir there is total clampdown on civil liberties. There is restriction even on press. Now it appears that there is a clampdown on anybody even outside of J&K who wants to stand with the people of Kashmir. From what happened on 17 August it is now clear that it is not just Kashmir, anybody who holds a view different from that of Bhartiya Janata Party or Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh even on any other matter is not free to express their views or organise any programmes. We are headed towards a situation of Emergency. If this is not challenged the government is likely to become more autocratic.

The government has thrust a decision on people of J&K without their approval and against their wish. Even if the decision may be considered correct the manner in which it has been taken is anti-democratic. Tomorrow the government can interfere in the matters of other states also. Such autocratic tendency of the government needs to be opposed.

Even though Narendra Modi has formed a government the second time with absolute majority, the BJP has got merely 37.4% votes. It cannot to taken as a licence to take any decision which affects the like of people like ban on currency notes with consulting the people or taking them into confidence. He cannot assume that all his decisions will be approved by all the people. In fact, majority is against him.

To sideline any other opinion in order the implement the agenda of RSS, BJP is working in a high handed manner. To stifle the voice of people who protest its anti-democratic decisions is even more condemnable. We are committed to maintaining the Constitutional freedoms of citizens and will go to any extent to fight for them.

Rihai Manch, Socialist Party (India), National Alliance of People’s Movements, Lok Rajniti Manch

SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWS LETTER