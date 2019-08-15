RSS Denigrated The National Flag And Birth of Democratic – Secular India On The Eve of Independence

On the eve of Independence the English organ of the RSS, Organiser, in its issue dated August 14, 1947, denigrated this choice in the following words:

“The people who have come to power by the kick of fate may give in our hands the Tricolour but it will never be respected and owned by Hindus. The word three is in itself an evil, and a flag having three colours will certainly produce a very bad psychological effect and is injurious to a country.­”

In the same issue of the RSS English organ the birth of democratic-secular Independent India was condemned in the following words:

“Let us no longer allow ourselves to be influenced by false notions of nationhood. Much of the mental confusion and the present and future troubles can be removed by the ready recognition of the simple fact that in Hindusthan only the Hindus form the nation and the national structure must be built on that safe and sound foundation…the nation itself must be built up of Hindus, on Hindu traditions, culture, ideas and aspirations.”

It may be asked then why the present RSS/BJP rulers presently uphold these? They are waiting for an opportune moment to replace our national flag with the Peshwa saffron flag and democratic-secular Indian polity with a Hindutva rashtra. This gang of rulers is bent upon taking us on the path of theocratic state which Pakistan took 73 years back with terrible consequences visible to everybody.

LET’S TAKE PLEDGE ON THIS INDEPENDENCE DAY OF OUR DEMOCRATIC-SECULAR INDIA THAT WE WILL NOT ALLOW THE HINDUTVA GANG TO SUCCEED IN THEIR ANTI-NATIONAL CRIMINAL DESIGN!

Shamsul Islam is a retired Professor of University of Delhi.

AUGUST 15, 2019.

Link for some of S. Islam’s writings in English, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati and video interviews/debates:

http://du-in.academia.edu/ShamsulIslam

Facebook: shamsul

Twitter: @shamsforjustice

http://shamsforpeace.blogspot.com/

Email: notoinjustice@gmail.com

