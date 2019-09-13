Derogatory statements about Hinduism

You might cringe when someone makes an idiotic remark about Hinduism and Hindu practices.

A majority of Indian Muslims will never make a negative statement about Hindus or Hinduism. Indeed, they will defend it as Hinduism is one of the most misunderstood religions like theirs.

They are driven by the wisdom found in the Quran, 6:108 (Itani), “Do not insult those they call upon besides God, lest they insult God out of hostility and ignorance. We made attractive to every community their deeds. Then to their Lord is their return, and He will inform them of what they used to do.” The Quran warns us from taking the low road and destroying mutual respect and trust.

Wisdom is available when people disagree, the best way to part is narrated in the Quran109:6 (Itani), you have your idea, and I have my way.” Let’s respectfully disagree.

Please be aware, there are about three mistranslations of Quran in the market, and we hope you read at least five versions out of the 50 plus translations to get it right. It is easy for one to jump to conclusions by seeing one person’s interpretation. Humans make mistakes.

From Allama Iqbal to Sahir Ludhinavi to Shakeel Badyuni and hundreds of poets and authors have written accolades, bhajans and uplifting commentary about Hinduism. On my part, I will continuously uphold and defend Islam and Hinduism, along with all religions. The wisdom of the Quran calls for people to learn about each other, and when they do, conflicts fade and solutions emerge.

I shared the following note (Pluralism 101) to a WhatsApp group with a video as a forewarning to stall Muslims from making derogatory comments. The video was about our Hindu friends drinking urine right of a Cow and washing their faces. Please remember what is sacred to you is not sacred to others, and vice versa.

A Muslim is an ultimate human being who cares for other’s wellbeing and stands up for justice to each one of the 7.5 Billion inhabitants of the earth. A Muslim is an exemplary citizen and an Amin – A model citizen. We have a few bad apples, and we need to work and redeem them through critical notes like this.

The administrator of that WhatsApp group and I received a few disgusting comments, and the administrator chose to dissolve the group rather than engage in the conflicts, that was his choice. The other group also had a few negative comments. What a shame!

Muslims are developing good checks and balances, if one idiot among us makes a wrong statement, there are ten to pounce on him/her. Our Hindu, Sikh, Jewish and Christian friends are also doing the same, speaking out against idiotic statements. There are plenty of them in each group. The new book American Muslim Agenda documents many such incidents.

I hope I am speaking for a majority of Indian Muslims, if not, please let me know. We have to talk out what is right.

Appended below are:

The Pluralism 101 note (below). Video of my Hindu friends drinking cow urine (not included). NPR’s Muslim woman forced to resign – Indianewengland.com Achche Din Aayienge? – A poem and I hope you will enjoy it and share it.

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/MikeGhouse/videos/463727984228407?sfns=mo

YouTube – https://youtu.be/zX8PDnNqvkI

Standing up for Hindus (hundreds of items to be added after 2012). http://standingupforothers.blogspot.com/2012/04/standing-with-hindus.html

Pluralism 101 (posted on two WhatsApp groups)

I’m sharing the attached 1-minute video with a specific purpose, that is, for each one of us to respect the otherness of the other. If you can watch this without making faces or sounds, you’ll earn 10/100 points in the beautiful journey of pluralism.

Others’ belief appears weird, but in reality, each faith has weirdness in it, that only others can see and not the believer.

Do you know what heaven is? It’s a state of mind that is free from conflicts, tensions, fears, and phobias. When you do your Jihad, which means an inner struggle against negative feelings, you will free yourselves from the temptations that flutter you, and achieve full freedom, Nirvana, Salvation, Mukti, Moksha or Nejat from anxieties.

Happy freedom to you!

Mike Ghouse is a public speaker, author, thinker, newsmaker and an interfaith wedding officiant. His new book American Muslim Agenda is available at Amazon and the book stores. https://www.linkedin.com/in/mikeghouse/

SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWS LETTER