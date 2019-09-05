For cars, baubles, and beef
We pledged our untrammeled allegiance
For cars, baubles, and beef
We declared an insidious war
We held our flag up high
We demanded full compliance
For cars, baubles, and beef
We punished all dissenters
Here we are today
Apocalypse here and now
For cars, baubles, and beef
We sacrificed our smiling children
Progress is hard we said
Some are left dead in its wake
For cars, baubles, and beef
We kicked the demons awake
Oh Bahama, Oh Bangladesh
We love you as fellow travelers
For cars, baubles, and beef, though
We’re leaving you out to sea
Romi Mahajan in an Author, Marketer, Investor, and Activist
