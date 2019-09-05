There are no breaking news at the moment

For Cars, Baubles and Beef

in Arts/Literature by September 5, 2019

For cars, baubles, and beef
We pledged our untrammeled allegiance
For cars, baubles, and beef
We declared an insidious war

We held our flag up high
We demanded full compliance
For cars, baubles, and beef
We punished all dissenters

Here we are today
Apocalypse here and now
For cars, baubles, and beef
We sacrificed our smiling children

Progress is hard we said
Some are left dead in its wake
For cars, baubles, and beef
We kicked the demons awake

Oh Bahama, Oh Bangladesh
We love you as fellow travelers
For cars, baubles, and beef, though
We’re leaving you out to sea

Romi Mahajan in an Author, Marketer, Investor, and Activist

