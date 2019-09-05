For cars, baubles, and beef

We pledged our untrammeled allegiance

For cars, baubles, and beef

We declared an insidious war

We held our flag up high

We demanded full compliance

For cars, baubles, and beef

We punished all dissenters

Here we are today

Apocalypse here and now

For cars, baubles, and beef

We sacrificed our smiling children

Progress is hard we said

Some are left dead in its wake

For cars, baubles, and beef

We kicked the demons awake

Oh Bahama, Oh Bangladesh

We love you as fellow travelers

For cars, baubles, and beef, though

We’re leaving you out to sea

Romi Mahajan in an Author, Marketer, Investor, and Activist

