Every time I step out of my house

I am not sure of my return

Just because of my name

Which reflects my identity

Living in constant fear

Just because of a name being a Khan or an Ansari

The threat of lynching and beaten to death looms me over

Day in and day out

The fear of huge mobs

Surrounding me with sticks and abuses

With ferocious eyes and a body language getting ready to attack me

And forcing me to utter ‘Jai Shriram’ or ‘Vandemataram’

Have become a part of my fearful dream

This happening at a time

When ‘Sabka Vishwaas’ gets added to the slogan

With ‘lynched’ denied justice and ‘lynchers’ moving free

I hardly find ‘Vishwaas’ in this empty slogan of ‘Sabka Vishwaas’

Thumakunta Vasantha is a Graduate and interested in Social Issues.

SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWS LETTER