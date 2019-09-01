Dead people are free human beings

For freedom is a term meant for the living

The living dead walking as corpses on streets

Or on their best luxurious vehicles

Are also are free human beings in their own minds

For they do not know that their freedom

is determined by others.

To that extent, freedom is a mental construct

Whether you are in a torture camp

Or in an air conditioned bungalow

The only difference is on the

Conditions of the molecules of the body

Millions are killed, tortured and raped

For control of these molecules of the body

It is the art of ignorance that power lies

in the control of the molecules of others.

For they would define their power

As freedom to control the molecules of others.

K.P. Sasi is a writer, cartoonist and film maker

