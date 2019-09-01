Dead people are free human beings
For freedom is a term meant for the living
The living dead walking as corpses on streets
Or on their best luxurious vehicles
Are also are free human beings in their own minds
For they do not know that their freedom
is determined by others.
To that extent, freedom is a mental construct
Whether you are in a torture camp
Or in an air conditioned bungalow
The only difference is on the
Conditions of the molecules of the body
Millions are killed, tortured and raped
For control of these molecules of the body
It is the art of ignorance that power lies
in the control of the molecules of others.
For they would define their power
As freedom to control the molecules of others.
K.P. Sasi is a writer, cartoonist and film maker
