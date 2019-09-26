Two Dalit Children Lynched For Open Defecation

Two Dalit children were on Wednesday beaten to death by two persons for defecating in front of a panchayat building in Shivpuri district’s Bhavkedhi village of Madhya Pradesh in the morning.

Sirsod police station SHO RS Dhakad said the two children, Roshani (12) and Avinash (10), suffered serious injuries in the incident and were rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared them dead.

Both the accused have been arrested. Before attacking the minors, the accused, according to a police officer, clicked photos on their mobile phones.

One of the accused told the police that he killed the two as he was “commanded by the god to kill demons”.

Sirsod police station in charge RS Dhakad said, “The victims were defecating in the open near Panchayat Bhavan on Wednesday morning when the accused Hakim Yadav and Rameshwar Yadav objected to their act and later beat them mercilessly with lathis resulting in their death.”

He said the two children were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

Superintendent of police (SP), Shivpuri Rajesh Chandel said, “An FIR has been registered under section 302 of IPC and relevant sections of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the two accused.

The accused have been arrested.

Police are investigating the matter and also trying to know if the murder is related to superstition or untouchability.”

Roshni’s brother Manoj said that the accused Hakim had a rivalry with his family. A member of Hakim’s family is a sarpanch and he did not even allow toilets to be built in Manoj’s house.

