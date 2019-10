He was tired that night

A long day;

Work can grind

And of course there’s more

Smart, Black, numbers in his head

He liked Ice Cream

Soothed by the TV

Feet up

A long day;

Home at last; refuge

Young man; career ahead; ambitious

What was tomorrow going to hold?

Smooth, creamy, buttery

Late night sweet snack

A long day;

No tomorrows; over; melted

Romi Mahajan in an Author, Marketer, Investor, and Activist

