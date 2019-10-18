A new phase in Syria and the Middle East?

Sad years had passed when hundreds of thousands died in a senseless war. It destroyed one of the most stable countries in the Middle East. Billions of dollars were allocated to bomb Syria. According to the former foreign minister of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have paid more than two billion dollars to support terrorism, whose gangs have spread death and extremism throughout Syria. What have the Syrian people benefited from the destruction of their country? The immediate answer is nothing except ruin and death. This is a lesson to all those who seek to struggle for political and economic reform?

There should have been clear from the beginning of the Syrian war, the big difference between the criticism of the regime. And the demand for reform, and the demolition of the state.

The Syrian opposition from the democratic forces, made mistakes when it refused to establish a dialogue with the regime. At the instigation of countries, like Saudi Arabia and elsewhere, which was a fatal mistake that contributed to the country’s destruction and devastation?

Now the picture has changed. The criminal gangs did not succeed in achieving their goals thanks to the steadfastness of the Syrian army and the Syrian leadership. If these gangs reached, Syria would have turned to Afghanistan in the Middle East. Syria’s future is bright after the government army has succeeded in liberating most of the country. There are still areas such as Adlib, the capital of terrorists, spreading chaos and destruction, but this will not last long. It is time to get rid of the militias in Syria and the Middle East. So states can resume their role in protecting the security of citizens and the country. Recent developments demonstrate that Syria is heading towards the end of the chaos period and the beginning of another phase of history.

Dr. Salim Nazzal, a Palestinian-Norwegian historian on the Middle East, He has written extensively on social and political issues in the region.

