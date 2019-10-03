A Weak Rope

The hangman brought the noose
Near an erect neck of a prisoner
You must apologise me,’ whispered the hangmanI am only doing a job for the survival of my family.’
`Execution has been my family occupation for generations
The reason is unknown to me
Why I should kill and who I should kill.
You are only a subject in front of my rope
You are a canvas for my paint and brush
Filled with destruction rather than creativity
To burn in hell to earn meals for my wife and children
I am only doing this for the survival of my family.
Please be kind enough to forgive me,’ the strong man said in a chocked voice
To a weak man waiting for his last moment.
The hangman’s wet eyes blurred his vision of the rope he was holding
With shivering hands he held the noose.
The silent prisoner turned his proud face
Tightly covered by a black cloth
Looking towards the hangman in darkness
He wished to see the guilt in the eyes of his executioner.
Don’t worry,’ said his strong confident voice.You are not hanging me,’ said the prisoner.
`You are only trying to kill my views
Which rope can kill views?
Please do your job fast
My new book is just out in the market
Read it!
You are a subject in that too.’
K.P. Sasi is a film maker, cartoonist and a writer
