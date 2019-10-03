A Weak Rope

The hangman brought the noose

Near an erect neck of a prisoner

You must apologise me,’ whispered the hangman I am only doing a job for the survival of my family.’

`Execution has been my family occupation for generations

The reason is unknown to me

Why I should kill and who I should kill.

You are only a subject in front of my rope

You are a canvas for my paint and brush

Filled with destruction rather than creativity

To burn in hell to earn meals for my wife and children

I am only doing this for the survival of my family.

Please be kind enough to forgive me,’ the strong man said in a chocked voice

To a weak man waiting for his last moment.

The hangman’s wet eyes blurred his vision of the rope he was holding

With shivering hands he held the noose.

The silent prisoner turned his proud face

Tightly covered by a black cloth

Looking towards the hangman in darkness

He wished to see the guilt in the eyes of his executioner.

Don’t worry,’ said his strong confident voice. You are not hanging me,’ said the prisoner.

`You are only trying to kill my views

Which rope can kill views?

Please do your job fast

My new book is just out in the market

Read it!

You are a subject in that too.’

K.P. Sasi is a film maker, cartoonist and a writer

