ABVP Heckle Students Who Protested Against Union Minister’s Talk on J&K In JNU

Sections of students from the Jawaharlal Nehru University protested on Thursday opposing a lecture titled Abrogation of Article 370: Peace, Stability and Development in Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh to be delivered by Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Heated arguments escalated when some members of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) barged-in on the spot where the students protesting the minister were standing peacefully with their placards.

“This person will talk about peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir when there is none- is an insult to our conscience and we have all the right to protest against the minister and ask him when will the communication blockade end. When will we be able to talk to our people who are facing the brunt of the government’s move?” Said two students unwilling to reveal their identities.

“No security guard was present nearby when the explosive situation was brewing between the two groups of protesting students. “ABVP is given free hand,” allege a student.

ABVP members resorted to hooliganism and heckled some students and called them anti-national and Naxals.

A member of ABVP heckled this reporterؙ who also happens to be an ex-student of the varsity, took him out of the venue forcibly, abused him and threatened him of a police complaint. He kept lying brazenly about the reporter being out of bound from the varsity.In fact, he has never been declared out of bounds.The ABVP member also asked the security guards to keep the reporter as hostage till he come back from the lecture and file the complaint.

There were apprehensions that the talk would get cancelled because it was getting delayed. TheVice Chancellor Mr Jagadesh Kumar told the reporters that the protest never took place. He said that these are some students raising their voices and added that “lecture is on” and minister would come and deliver the talk.

The author a JNU alumnus and an ACJ graduate. He can be reached at malikamiralig@gmail.com

