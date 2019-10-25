Biden Backer — Former Lockheed Leader — Convinces Biden to Sell-Out

Bernard Schwartz, a former Vice Chairman and top investor in Lockheed Martin (which is by far the largest seller to the U.S. Government, and also the largest seller to most of America’s allied Governments), is one of Joe Biden’s top donors. CNN headlined, on October 28th, “Biden allies intensify push for super PAC after lackluster fundraising quarter”, and reported that, “Bernard Schwartz, a private investor and donor to the former vice president’s campaign, said he spoke with Biden within the last two weeks and encouraged him to do just that.”

It’s not for nothing that throughout Biden’s long Senate career, he has voted in favor of every U.S. invasion that has been placed before the U.S. Senate. If you are a weapons-maker whose sole market is the U.S. Government and its allies, then you need Senators and House members who will vote in favor of buying the weapons that you are manufacturing. And those same Senators and Congressmen also need to hire, as the U.S. Secretary of State, people such as Hillary Clinton, who likewise was a “super-hawk,” and who negotiated in favor of invasions, by the U.S. and its allies, against whatever nations are instead the targets, which are to be either taken over as U.S. allies, or else invaded with those weapons.

It’s not enough to have as many markets as possible; there also need to be nations against which your products can be used. This serves the ‘patriotic’ function of expanding the empire, not only for your own firm, but also for the U.S. extractive firms such as ExxonMobil, which need this military protection, in order to be able to apply the kind of pressure that will ‘persuade’ foreign leaders to choose them, instead of to choose a foreign competitor, to do the extractions.

Joe Biden has done surprisingly well in the polling thus far, despite poor performance in the debates, and despite having supported every foreign invasion that now the American public think shouldn’t have been done. He is the candidate with the most “experience” — like Hillary Clinton was — and, for the majority of voters (especially in today’s Democratic Party), this means the largest numbers of the worst possible decisions. And, so, he leads the Democratic field today, much like Hillary Clinton did in 2016.

Furthermore, as that CNN article notes: “Nearly 70% of the individual contributions that Sanders has raised so far came from donors giving $200 or less; Warren has a similar profile, at about 64%. Biden’s share of individual contributions raised from small dollar donors during the course of the campaign stands at roughly 35%.”

And both Sanders and Warren have raised lots more money from small donors than Biden has raised thus far from large ones. This scares people such as Bernard Schwartz. They don’t want their investments to fail.

And moreover: “The former vice president has relied on maxed-out contributors for 38% of the money he’s raised so far in his presidential bid, according to an analysis of financial disclosure reports, giving the candidate fewer opportunities than many of his rivals to return to loyal donors again for cash as the Democratic primary campaign heats up.” And, so, “the conversations intensified in the wake of a cash crunch for the former vice president’s campaign. He reported last week having less than $9 million in the bank, significantly less than his leading rivals.”

And this is the reason why Biden needs to open up the spigots, now, so as to become enabled to collect the more secret types of money, which aren’t so subject to disclosure and limit rules, and which, increasingly, constitute Joe Biden’s path to the White House.

The CNN article, as propaganda for the Democratic National Committee or the people who fund the Democratic Party, opens in its first sentence by presenting this contest as being already between the Democratic Party’s Presidential nominee versus the Republican Party’s Presidential nominee, even though the reality is that it’s between contestants for the Democratic nomination: “A coalition of top Democratic strategists and donors are intensifying conversations about setting up an outside group to bolster Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy, people familiar with the matter tell CNN, aiming to create a super PAC designed to fight back against a barrage of well-funded attacks from President Donald Trump’s campaign.”

So: they open by falsely characterizing what the Democratic Party’s primaries are actually all about. This is subtly, but fundamentally, deceiving the Party’s voters, regarding the rules of the electoral game in which they will be participating. This is how they had won the nomination for Hillary Clinton in 2016: by making suckers out of a large-enough percentage of the Party’s voters.

Biden is doing remarkably well, considering his appalling record in public office. Here are summaries of the latest polls:

https://politicalwire.com/2019/10/24/buttigieg-jumps-to-second-place-in-iowa/

Buttigieg Jumps to Second Place In Iowa

October 24, 2019 at 8:06 am EDT By Taegan Goddard 261 Comments

A new Iowa State University/Civiqs poll finds Elizabeth Warren leading the Democratic presidential field with 28%, followed by Pete Buttigieg at 20%, Bernie Sanders at 18% and Joe Biden at 12%.

The poll of likely caucus-goers also asked voters to list the candidate they do not want to win the nomination. Biden and Sanders topped this list with Tulsi Gabbard third.

https://politicalwire.com/2019/10/24/new-poll-shows-warren-expanding-her-lead/

New Poll Shows Warren Expanding Her Lead

October 24, 2019 at 6:06 am EDT By Taegan Goddard 147 Comments

A new Quinnipiac poll finds Elizabeth Warren leading the Democratic presidential race with 28%, followed by Joe Biden at 21%, Bernie Sanders at 15%, Pete Buttigieg at 10%, Kamala Harris at 5% and Amy Klobuchar at 3%. No other candidate tops one percent.

https://politicalwire.com/2019/10/23/biden-still-way-ahead-in-south-carolina/

Biden Still Way Ahead In South Carolina

October 23, 2019 at 12:34 pm EDT By Taegan Goddard 64 Comments

A new Monmouth poll in South Carolina finds Joe Biden way ahead in the Democratic presidential race with 33%, followed by Elizabeth Warren at 16%, Bernie Sanders at 12%, Kamala Harris at 6%, Tom Steyer at 4%, Pete Buttigieg at 3%, Cory Booker at 2%, Amy Klobuchar at 2% and Andrew Yang at 2%.

https://politicalwire.com/2019/10/23/biden-widens-national-lead/

Biden Widens National Lead

October 23, 2019 at 6:50 am EDT By Taegan Goddard 276 Comments

A new CNN poll finds Joe Biden’s lead in the race for the Democratic nomination for president has rebounded, and now stands at its widest margin since April.

Biden has the support of 34%, followed by Elizabeth Warren at 19%, Bernie Sanders at 16%, Pete Buttigieg at 6%, Kamala Harris at 6%, Amy Klobuchar at 3% and Beto O’Rourke at 3%. [Almost all of Biden’s advantage there comes from his having a crushing 42% from Blacks, whereas all 6 of the next-supported candidates together are favored only by 40% of Blacks — it’s no contest. And it’s exceedingly irrational: “No public policy, in the last half century has been more detrimental to African Americans than mass incarceration, and no law has aided mass incarceration more than Clinton’s 1994 Crime Bill which was drafted and supported by Joe Biden.” And, “Blacks make up nearly 40 percent of the inmates in the nation’s prisons, although they are only 12 percent of the U.S. population.” Biden and Clinton led in the ‘criminalization’ of Blacks’ ‘crimes’. So: are most Blacks simply gluttons for punishment? Or is there a different explanation?]

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.

