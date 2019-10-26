There are no breaking news at the moment

Calling  Modi’s  Bluff

in India by October 26, 2019

 Results   of  the  latest  state  assembly  elections  in  Haryana  and  Punjab,  and   some  by-elections  in  other  states  indicate  a  slight  awakening  from  the   slumber   in  which  the  Indian  electorate  had   sunk,   since  the  last  Lok  Sabha  polls.   It  seems  that  not  all  voters  are   willing  to  be  taken  in  by  the  media-fashioned  image  of   Narendra  Modi   as   their  messiah,  and  are  now  calling  his  bluff.     The  vote  share  of  the  BJP  has  come  down,  and  as  a  single  party  it  cannot  form  ministries  in  these  two  states,  forcing  it  to  strike  opportunist  alliance  with  regional  parties  and  Independent  candidates.  That  the  voters  resisted  the  march  of  the   BJP  juggernaut   to  some  extent,  once  again  proves  how  Abraham  Lincoln  was  right  when  he  warned  the  rulers :    “You  can  fool  all  the  people  some  of  the  time,  and  some  of  the  people  all  the  time,  but  you  cannot  fool  all  the  people  all  the  time.”   It  is  necessary  to  conscientize    and  organize  “all  the  people”   so  that  they  are  not  “fooled”    by  their  prime  minister.

It  has  now  been   quite  some  time   since  several  momentous  decisions  were  taken  by   the  prime  minister.  First, the  `surgical  strikes ‘  against   Pakistan  on  September  30,  2016;   second,  the  demonetization  of  two  denominations  of  currency  notes  on  November  8,  2016;  third,  the  imposition  of  GST  (Goods  and  Services  Tax );  and  the  latest, the  abrogation  of  Article  370  in  relation  to  Jammu  and  Kashmir.  The  first  was  meant  to  stop  Pakistan from  carrying  out  its  attacks  on   Indian  territory  through   its  state-sponsored   armed   groups  like  the  Lashkar-e Taiba –  designated  as  a  terrorist  organization  by  the  UN.  The  second was  meant  to  stop  the  flow  of  black  money  and  funding  of  terrorist  groups.  The  third  to  control   commercial  transactions  under  one  uniform  rule.  The  fourth  was  purported  to  bring  the  Kashmiri  people  into  the  Indian  mainstream.  All  these   policy  decisions  by  Narendra  Modi   have  backfired,  and  the  actions  that  followed  them   have  ended  up  in  a  massive  catastrophe.

Failure   of   `surgical’  operations   –   on  the  border,  in  the  economy,  and   in  Kashmir  politics

First,  Modi’s   braggadocio   that  surgical  strikes’   destroyed    terrorist  camps  in  the  interiors  behind  the  LoC,  is  yet  to  be  proved.  A  BBC  correspondent,  M.  Ilyas  Khan,    who  visited  the  spot  in  Pakistan  soon after  the  strikes  and  interviewed  the  villagers,  found  that  the  terrorist  camps  were  never  affected  by  the surgical  strikes.’  (BBC,  October   24,  2016).  Instead  of    deterring  Pakistan  from  carrying   out   its  depredations,  the  Indian  propaganda  of    strikes’   has  spurred   it  to  launch  further  cross-border  assaults  on  India  with  impunity  -  both  through  terrorist  infiltrators  and  its  soldiers.  Modi’s  government  and  army  are  caught  unawares,  thanks  to  poor  intelligence   inputs  and  infrastructural   deficiencies,  as  proved  by  the  Pulwama  tragedy.  As  a result,   both   jawans  and  civilians  are  losing  their  lives  almost  every  day.   In  fact,  after  the  2016  surgical  strikes’ , the  Indian  army  suffered  the  largest  number  of  casualties  –  in  terms  of  fatalities  and  injuries   in  the  last  decade.

The  latest  incident  of  cross-border  firing  between  Indian  and  Pakistan  army  on  October  20,  is  yet  another  proof  of  the  fact  that  the  terror-launching  pads  are  thriving  on  Pakistan  soil,  despite  the  much  bally-hood  Indian   `surgical  strikes’  three  years  ago.   We  are  left  confused  by  claims   and  counter-claims    made  by  the  two  sides,  about  who  first  violated  the  cease-fire  agreement,  and  the  number  of  casualties  on  both  sides.  While  the  Indian  army  chief  asserts    that  it  killed  six  to  ten   Pakistan   soldiers  with  few  casualties  on  our  side,  the  Pakistan  army  claims  that  it  had  killed  nine Indian   soldiers,  and  lost  only  one  of  their  own.  (TIMES  OF  INDIA,  October  21).  We  shall  never  know  the  truth  –  which  is  the  first  casualty  in  war-reporting.   Meanwhile,  the   families  of  the  soldiers  on  both  sides  of  the  border  continue  to  suffer  from  a  sense  of  perpetual  fear  and  uncertainty.   As  for  us  in  India,  no  amount   of  chest  thumping  and  sentimental  attempts  to  stir  patriotism  can  pardon  Modi ,  and  the  unpreparedness   of  his  military  establishment,  for their  pathetic  failure  to  prevent  the  Uri ,  Pathankot,  Nagrota   and  Pulwama   disasters  that  ended  up  in  the  killing  of  our  jawans.

The  most  pithy  commentary  on   war  mongering  has  come  from   the   young  daughter  of  an  Indian  army  captain  who  lost  his  life  during  the  Kargil  war,  when  she  was  a  child.   Some  years  ago,   Gurmehar  Kaur,  a  student  of  Lady  Sri  Ram  college  in  Delhi  put  up  a  placard  saying:  “Pakistan  didn’t  kill  my  dad,  War  did.”    Her  message  falls  on  the  deaf  years  of   a  jingoist  government,  with  a  nuclear  devise  strapped  around  itself,   which  threatens  to  become  a  suicide  bomber,  in  its  conflict  with  Pakistan.

Modi’s   other  two  steps    of  `surgical’  operation   in  India’s  economy  , were   demonetization   and  GST.  The  former  has   failed,    first  to  bring  black  money  back  to  India,  as  evident  from  available  data,  and  secondly,  to  prevent  funding  of  terrorist  outfits,  as  proved  by  reports  of  the  continuing  infiltration  of   terrorists   into  the  border  areas.  As  for  the   GST,  it    has  brought  disaster  to  the  small  and  medium  sectors  of  business  and  industry.  The  latest  step  of  abrogation  of  Article  370  has  further  alienated  the  Kashmiri  people  in  the  Valley  and  is   exacerbating  the  already  volatile  situation  there.

Questions  posed  to  the  Sangh  Parivar  on  national  security

Since    Narendra  Modi  remains   a  faithful  RSS  member,  and  the   Sangh  Parivar  is  so  concerned  about  the  security  of  the  Indian  state,  and  brands  anyone  opposing  the  Modi-led  government   as  `anti-national ‘,    may  I  pose  a  few  questions  to  the  RSS, VHP  and  other  leaders  of  the  Parivar  ?   First,  since  their  nominee ,  prime  minister  Narendra  Modi  has  failed   to  protect  our  borders  from  the  daily  incursions  by  the  Pakistan  army,  which   kill  our  jawans  and  civilians,  how  can  you  continue  to  trust  him   as  a  guardian  of  national  security  ?  According  to  the  Union  Home  Ministry’s  report,  there  has  been  an  increase  of  more  than  166  per  cent  of  civilian  casualties  in  2017  from  a  year  ago.

Secondly,  how  is  the  Sangh  Parivar  accepting  Modi’s  bon homie  with  the  Chinese  President  Xi,   who  is  organizing  a  trade  corridor  across  what  the  Indian  state  claims  to  be  a  part  of  its  territory  occupied  by  Pakistan  ?  Why  is  the  Sangh  Parivar  silent  about  China’s  public  announcement  of  its  objection  to  the  revocation  of  Article  370  in  Kashmir  ?  Why  is  the  Sangh  Parivar ,  unlike  its  usual  aggressive  style  against  Pakistan,  choosing  to  remain  silent  on  the  option  of  a  surgical  strike’  against  the  Chinese  soldiers  who  are  confronting   our  army  and  said  to  be  occupying  disputed’  sites  in  the  border  areas  ?

Is  it  because  Modi  and  his  army  generals  –  despite  their  leader’s  56”   chest  bravado  –  know  well  that  they  do  not  have  the  guts  to  fight  the  Chinese.  Modi  has  no  option  but  to   cuddle  up  to  Beijing  –  for  trade  benefits  and  also  as  a   shield  to  negotiate  with  Pakistan,  Xi’s  fair  weather  friend.

Narendra  Modi’s  political   strategy  and  tactics

Narendra  Modi  will  continue  to  rule  (depending  on  about  40%  of  voters)  as  long  as  the  rest  of  the  Indian  electorate  do not  find  an  acceptable  and  viable  alternative  Opposition  to  replace  him.  He  has  formulated  a  twin  programme  of  strategy  and  tactics.  The  strategy  is  to  mobilize  the  maximum  number  of  voters  on  the  issue  of   national  security,  uniting  them  by  raising  the  spectre  of  Pakistani  aggression,  and  impressing  them  by   promoting  a   media-fashioned   image  of  a  muscular  Indian  military  that  is  fighting  that  aggression.  To   add  to  this,   his  monthly  foreign  jaunts  are  being  publicized  widely  as  instances  of  the  success  of   India  as  a  powerful  state  in  the  international  arena,  under  Modi’s  leadership.    With  this   strategy  of  his   at  the  global  level,  which  wins  popular  support  within  India,   he  has  combined  a  set  of  tactics  of  populist  social  welfare  measures  at  the  domestic  ground  level  for  farmers,  housewives,  labourers,  youth,  small  shopkeepers  –  Ujjwale  Scheme,   Jandhan  Jojna,  PM  Kisan  Jojna,  Skill  India  (for  the  unemployed  youth),  Swatch  Bharat  Mission,  Beti  Bachao,  Beti  Padhao  Mission  (for  women  and  their  daughters).  While  some  of  these  measures  have  indeed   created  beneficiaries  among  sections  of  the  rural  and  urban  poor,  the  rest  who  still  remain  outside   their   sphere  continue  to   believe  that  they  will  also  soon  join  these  ranks   of  beneficiaries.  It  is  this  vote  bank  of  expectants   and  aspirants   on  which  the  BJP  is  depending   to   increase    its    vote  share   beyond  the  40%   in  the  next  assembly  elections   in  the  states.

Hovering   behind  their    hopes   however,  are  the  apprehensions  of  the  slow  economic  growth,  the  downhill  in  the  GPD  growth,  the  disastrous  effects  of  demonetization  and   GST,    which  make  up  the  dismal  picture  of  the  Indian  economy  today  –    described  as  `Narendra  Modi’s  muddle’  by  The  Economist  in  its  latest  issue  dated  October  25,  2019.   As  for  the  victims  of  these  trends  –  the  retrenched  workers  from  factories,  families  of   the  starving  farmers  driven  to  suicide  –  their  existential  concerns  in  their  daily  lives,  are  being  pushed  into  the  background  by  a   BJP-manufactured  multi-dimensional   nationalist  utopia  to  mesmerize  the  Indian  people  with  the  revocation  of  a  glorious  Hindu  past,    encouragement  of  a  muscular  faith  in  the  military  might  of  the  Indian  state,  and  conjuration   of   internal  threats  by  damning  every  protest  as  sedition.  It  is  this  multi-faceted  myth  that   is  spreading  its  miasma  over  the   Indian  populace.

The   Opposition   in   total  disarray

In  the  absence  of   a   strong  united   Opposition  to  voice  their  grievances  and  demands  that  can  defeat the  present  regime,  the  populace   are  a  confused  and  divided  lot.  From  amongst  the  present  farrago  of  the  anti-Modi  Opposition ,  the  only  two  national  political  formations   which  have  remained  consistent  in  their  opposition  to   the  Sangh  Parivar-led  BJP  government ,  are   the  Congress  party  and  the  Left  Front.   The  Congress  is  however  rudderless ,    with  factions  fighting  among  themselves  in  the  states,  over  which  the  central   leadership  has  no  control,  and  hence  unable  to  organize   any  resistance  against  the  march  of  the  Sangh  Parivar  juggernaut.   The  cadres  of  the  Left   have  also  been  reduced  to  a  disillusioned  lot,  having  lost  their  most  important  electoral  base  in  West  Bengal  due  to  the  arrogant   decision  of  the  erstwhile  CPI(M)  led  government   to  forcibly  acquire   land  for  industrialization.

An  interesting  phenomenon   shared  in  common  by  the  Congress  and  the  Left   all  over  India   is  the  large  scale   desertion  of  their  state  and  district  level  leaders  and  cadres ,  who   are   joining  the  BJP  in  droves.   Even  veterans  like  Rita  Bahuguna,  Najma  Hepatullah  of  the  Congress,  are  now  with  the  BJP.  In  West  Bengal,  the  one-time  citadel  of  the  Left,  some  state  level  leaders  like  the  MLA   Devendra  Ray,   and   panchayat  members  and  municipal   councilors   shave  shifted  their  allegiance  to  the  BJP.  The  argument  of  these  Bengali  turncoats  runs  on  the  following  lines  –   the  ruling  Trinamul  Congress  goons  are  targeting  the  CPI(M)   cadres   (which  is  factually  correct),   and  since  the  CPI(M)  leaders  are  failing  to  put  up  resistance  and  protect  them,  they  seek  protection  from  the  BJP,  which  with  its  armed  gangs  can  resist  the  Trinamul  Congress.  The   daily  incidents  of  inter-gang  killings  in  West  Bengal   indicate  that  the  Bengali  society  is  polarized  between   the  ruling  Trinamul   Congress  and  the  BJP   –  the  Left  having  no  space  at  all  in  this  contest.

The   other  segment  of  the  non-BJP  political  spectrum  consists  of   the  socialist  offshoots   from  the  old  Jayaprakash  Narayan-led  Janata  Party  formed  in  the  1970s.   They  had  always  nurtured  a  soft  corner  for  the  Hindi-Hindu  belt,  prompting   Jayaprakash  to  embrace  the  RSS  in  his  movement  against  Indira  Gandhi’s  despotism.  Riding  piggy-back  on  his  shoulders,  the  BJP  and  its  militant  outfits  gained  respectability  in  Indian  politics,   and  the  socialists,  the  followers  of  Jayaprakash  and  Rammanohar  Lohia  readily  agreed  to  negotiate  with  them  in  the  post-Emergency  political  scenario.  During   such  negotiations   the   Janata  Dal  collaborated  with  the  Hindu  communal  forces  in  forming  governments  in  states  in  the  post-Emergency  period.  Today,  the  leaders   and  followers   of   the  erstwhile  Janata  Dal  are   fragmented  mainly  into  Janata  Dal  (United)  and  Janata  Dal  (Secular).  The  former  was  formed  by  the  merger  of  the  Sharad  Jadav  faction  of  the  Janata Party  and  the  George  Fernandes  led  faction.  The  Janata  Dal (Secular)  was  founded  in  1999  by  H.D.  Deve  Gowda,  with  its  base  in  Karnataka.   The  history  of   Janata  Dal  (United)  exposes  its    tendency  to  throw  to  the  winds  the  principles  of  socialism  and  secularism  (by  which  they  swear)  in  their  utter  opportunist   aim  to  share  power  with  Hindu  communal  parties.   George  Fernandes   entered  into  an  unholy  alliance  with  the  BJP.  Today,   his  party  is  a  partner  of  the  BJP-led  NDA  government  at  the  Centre  and  his  disciple  Nitish  Kumar  is  collaborating   with  the  BJP  in  running  the  state  of  Bihar,  being  the  best  exponent  of  opportunism  that  had  marked  the  politics  of  the  Indian  socialists.  The  other  faction  –  the  Deve  Gowda   led   Janata  Dal  (Secular)  is  facing  problems  in  its  alliance  with  the  Congress.

The  defections  from   the  Opposition   to  the  BJP  in  the  states  –  whether  among  the  Congress  or  the  Left  –  indicate  the  total  lack  of  ideological  commitment  among  this  new  generation  of   leaders  and  cadres,  who  are  ready  to  cross  over  from  a  secular  and  socialist  platform  to  a  completely  opposite  pole  of  Hindu  communalism.  They  are   willing  to  change  their  loyalty,  depending  on  whosoever  is  in  power  and  the  highest  bidder.   As   the  BJP   which  rules  the  Centre  is  the  highest  bidder,    leaders  and  ranks  of  the  Opposition   are  gravitating  towards    the  BJP.

As   a  result,  unlike  the  divided  Opposition,  the  BJP  has  managed  to  maintain  its  alliance  with  partners  –  whether  the  Shiv  Sena  in  Maharashtra  or  the  Shiromani  Akali  Dal  in Punjab,  or  the  local  political  parties  in  the  north-east –  to  run  governments  there.  Despite  their   public  assertion  of  building  a  Hindu  Rashtra,  the  BJP  leaders  in  these  states  compromise  with  the  local  realities  there   by  avoiding  uncomfortable  issues  –   like   remaining  silent  on  cow-slaughter  in the  north-east,  where   people  eat  beef.

Narendra  Modi  –  from  hubris  to  nemesis  ?

Buoyed  up  by  his  success  in  coming  back  to  power  for  the  second  term,  Narendra  Modi  is  strutting  around  the  world,  his  monthly  foreign  jaunts  impressing  the  starry-eyed  NRIs  in  the  diaspora,  and  their  counterparts  in  India  –  the  upper  class  milieu  of   the  nouveau  riche  salaried  members  of  the  IT  sector  and  multinational  business  houses ,  the  upwardly  mobile   agents  and  thugs  who  dominate  transaction  in  real  estate  deals,  contracts  for  construction  activities,   and  other  spheres  –  all  thriving  under  the  Modi  regime.

To  demystify  his  image,  to  put  it  in  blunt  terms,  Modi  is  a  tall-talking  politician   presiding  over  credulous  masses  in  India,   but   straddling  the  international  political  scenario  as  a  toddler,  being  cuddled  up  by  Trump,  Putin,  Xi.  But  this  comfortable  zone  may  not  be  there  long  to  cushion  him.  From  his  hubris  of  self-satisfaction,  the   fall  to  nemesis  of  utter  failure,  may  not  take  much time,  given  the  increasing  signs  of  discontent   in  both  India  and  the  volatile  situation  in  global  economy  and  politics .   Are   the   electoral  results   from  Maharashtra  and  Haryana   the  first  signs  of   growing   popular  disillusionment,   discontent   and  frustration  ?

Sumanta Banerjee is a political and civil rights activist and social scientist. Email: banerjee.sumban@gmail.com

