Climate Crisis Denier’s Are Emperors who Wear No Clothes

In October 2019, approximately 7.5 million humans, world-wide, led by the Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg’s Fridays for Future International Movement, marched in protest of the human-caused climate crisis that is contributing to the Anthropocene Epoch’s sixth greatest mass extinction of species in the history of the planet. Other activists, like those in the Extinction Rebellion Movement, smaller in numbers yet steadily growing, have since followed suit by conducting peaceful, non-violent, civil disobedience actions to call world attention to the enormity of the crisis at hand.

Yet those who’ve so far shown enough interest to actively protest on behalf of all living things on the planet still represent a mere drop in the bucket of less than 1% of the world’s population. Translated by the World’s Population Clock, set in 2017 at 7.5 Billion, this means that the human race’s vast billions basically have decided to sit on their hands and do nothing to support those trying to stem the crisis. They continue to perpetuate an opposite way-style-philosophy of life and instead join with the other lemmings being led to the sea to vote into political office, when they even bother to vote, for those who either are climate deniers, obviators or foot-dragging, do-nothing politicians and corporate-industrial CEO’s.

The majority of the world’s leaders like Emperor’s who wear no clothes act as if they’re cut from the same cloth as the Holocaust deniers. Those who never witnessed the death camps of the past, like those who haven’t personally experienced or been affected by the climate crisis of the present, or will be in the future, are not unlike one another. What they haven’t personally seen or experienced simply doesn’t exist. They’re the same ones repeatedly elected – like the Andrew Scheer’s, Donald Trump’s, Boris Johnson’s and Jair Bolsanaro’s of the world – who arrogantly refuse to openly debate the biological-ideological, testosterone-dominated, aggressvely-brutal mentality that continues to perpetuate the modern world’s primitive notion of what constitutes the definitions of such concepts as “perpetual economic growth”, “prosperity”, “wealth”, “wealth accumulation”, “quality of life” or “bigness versus smallness” in all things.

These deniers and obviators are the foot-draggers who prefer to advocate piece-meal, pathetically-inadequate forms of political-corporate-financial-environmental mitigation to address the climate crises as opposed to undertaking the much more needed radical substantive adaptations that immediately need to be made in global human societies if any remote hope exists of avoiding the historical record of endless world war’s over oil, water, other finite resources and destruction to the natural world and environment and instead find new ways to live in closer harmony with all human and non-human species on the earth.

Without massive, radically-adaptive, immediate changes to human society there is little hope of ever avoiding either the coming biospheric or huclear holocaust that’s all but a surety.

Jerome Irwin is a Canadian-American activist-writer who, for decades, has sought to call world attention to problems of environmental degradation and unsustainability caused by excessive mega-development and the host of related environmental-ecological-spiritual issues that exist between the conflicting philosophies of indigenous and non-indigenous peoples. Irwin is the author of the book, “The Wild Gentle Ones; A Turtle Island Odyssey”, a spiritual sojurn among the native peoples of North America, and has produced numereous articles pertaining to: Ireland’s Fenian Movement; native peoples Dakota Access Pipeline Resistance Movement; AIPAC, Israel & U.S. Congress anti-BDS Movement; the historic Battle for Palestine & Siege of Gaza, as well as; innumerable accounts of the violations constantly waged by industrial-corporate-military-propaganda interests against the World’s Collective Soul

jerome_irwin@yahoo.com

SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWS LETTER