There are no breaking news at the moment

Kashmir  is  no  longer  an  `internal  affair’ 

in India by October 11, 2019

Despite  all  the  cringing  efforts  made  by   our  newly  appointed  foreign  minister  S.  Jaishankar  to  cajole  the  UN  and  the  European  Community   to  fall  in  line  with  the  Modi  government’s  claim  that  developments  in   Kashmir are  India’s  `internal  affair’,  the  exposure   of   the  horrid  happenings  in  Srinagar  and  other  parts  of  the  Valley  through  the  international  media  is  making  Modi  stink  in   world  public  opinion.

While  he  keeps  on   hugging  Trump  –  the  latter giving  him  the  certificate  that  he  speaks  `good  English’  (which  has  elevated  his  stature  among  the  English-speaking  Indian  elite) –  Modi  had always  been    regarded  as  a    pariah  of  sorts  by  global  human  rights  organizations  like  Amnesty  International  and  Human  Rights  Watch,  which  had  come  out  with  reports  exposing  the    atrocities  by  his  government.    But  with  his  latest  step  of  misadventure  in  Kashmir,  he  is  attracting  the  attention  of  a  wider  segment  of   international  institutions   –  an  attraction  which  may  not  be  to  his  liking.  For  instance,  he  has  been  put  under  the  scanner  of   the  Office  of  the  High  Commissioner  of  Human  Rights (OHCHR).  Following  the  crackdown  in  Kashmir  after  the   abrogation  of  Article  370 ,  the  OHCHR  issued  a  statement  from  Geneva  on  August  22,  2019,  saying:  “ The  shutdown   of  the  internet  and  telecommunication  networks  without  justification  from  the  government,  are  inconsistent  with  the  fundamental  norms  of  necessity  and  proportionality …the  blackout  is  a  form  of  collective  punishment  of  the  people  of  Jammu  and  Kashmir,  without  even  a  pretext  of  a  precipitating  offence.”

The  EEC  which  Modi  is  trying  to  woo,  is  not  willing  to  back  his  Kashmir  policy,  as  evident  from  the statement  issued  by  the  European  Parliament’s  Committee  on  Foreign  Affairs  (AFET)  from  Brussels  on  September  2,  which  demanded  that  the  Indian  government  should  immediately  lift  the   curfew  in   Kashmir,  which  in  its  opinion,  had  created  humanitarian  crisis.

In  spite  of   Modi’s   efforts,  with  the  help  of  a  subservient  media,   to  bolster  up  his  image  as  a  saviour  of  Kashmir  (by  abrogating  Article  370)  and  tall  claims  of  opening  it  up  to  investments  from  business  houses,  the  ground  reality  in  the  Valley  mocks  at  his  image.  However  much  the  Adanis  and  Ambani  type  patron-cum-toadies  among  the  business  houses  promise  to  set  up  industries  in  the  Valley,  they  will  have  to  face  a  hostile  populace.  They  cannot  be  bought  off  by  jobs,  as  long  as  they  retain  their  traditional  sense  of  self-respect   as   Kashmiris  and  unwilling  to  submit  to  a  plan  of  industrialization  that  will  destroy  their  environment  and  their  identity.   These  crony  capitalists  will  thus  have  to  set  up  their  industrial  plants  within  walled  barriers  protected  by  security  forces,  and  employ  migrants  from  outside  to  man  them.

There  are  two  narratives.  One  flags   pictures  of  Modi   receiving  thunderous  applause  from  expatriate  Indians  at  a  meeting  in  Houston  in  September,  and  of  Kashmiri  youth  joining  the  Indian  army,  on  TV  channels  that  are   subservient  appendage  to  the  official  media.   The  other  narrative  is  of  a  counter  demonstration  held  at  the  same  Houston  site  by  other  sections  of  the  Indian  expatriate  against  Modi’s  communal  policies.  Pictures  of  this  demonstration  never  appeared  on  our  TV  channels.  Nor  did  these  channels  show  pictures  of  Indian  security  forces  firing  pellets  to  blind   Kashmiri  youth  who  pelt  stones  at  them  –  visuals  which  are  available  to  us  through  the  BBC  and  other  foreign  news  agencies.   This  latter  narrative  which  has  been  confirmed  by  reports  by  the  UN  is  dismissed  by  the  Modi  government  as  `fallacious’, alleging  that  the  reports  were  not  based  on    direct  ground  level  evidence.   But  ironically,  it  is  the  Indian  government  itself  which  had  been  denying  the  UN  High  Commissioner  for  Human Rights  –  despite  its  repeated  requests  all  these  years  –  unrestricted  access  to  Kashmir  to  investigate  into  allegations  of  human  rights  violation.  Given  this  restriction,  the  OHCHR  naturally  had  to  depend   on  reports  of  local  Kashmiri  human  rights  activists and  reporters,  and  Indian  civil  liberties  organizations  (which  enjoy  international  reputation)  for  the  preparation  of  its  reports.

The  Modi  government’s   policy  of  gerrymandering 

By   announcing  its  decision  to  scrap  Articles  370   and  35-A,  the   Modi  government  has   gerrymandered   the  UNO-guaranteed  constitutional  geography  of  the  state  of  Jammu  and  Kashmir,  and  robbing  it   of  its  autonomous  rights.  Following  this  announcement,  the  Indian  government  is  not  only  barring   foreign  observers  (from  the  UN),   but  even  Indian  Opposition  politicians  from  visiting  the  Valley.  It  prevented  a   team  led  by the  Congress  leader   Rahul  Gandhi,  CPI(M)  leader  Sitaram  Yechury,  CPI leader   Mr.  Raja  and  others from  stepping  out  from  the  Srinagar  airport  in  August.   Later  that  month,   it  made  an  exception  in  the  case  of  Yechury,  who  was   allowed  to  meet  his  sick  party  colleague,  M.Y.  Tarigami  (in  house-arrest),  but  on  the  condition  that  he  would  not  open  his  mouth  to  the  media,  or  the  public,  during  his  stay  in  Kashmir  !   Sometime  later,  it  allowed  the  National  Conference  representatives  to  meet  their  leaders  Faruq  Abdullah  and  Omar  Abdullah  in  their  houses,  which  have  been  turned  into  prisons.  By  such a  gesture,  the  Modi  government  may  want  to  impress  the  world  public  with  an  image  of  normalcy  in  Kashmir.  But  it  cannot  hide  the  fact  that  the  National  Conference  leaders ,  as  well  as  those  from  the  People’s  Democratic  Party   still  remain   in  police  custody,  under  house-arrest,  confined  to  their  homes.

In  these  circumstances,  the  government’s  decision  to  hold  Block  Development  Council  elections  in  Jammu  and  Kashmir  on  October  24,   appears  like  a  hypocritical  façade.  With  all  the  political  parties  there, refusing  to  take  part  in  the  polls  because  of  the  absence  of  a  free  environment,  the  elections  will  naturally  lead  to  the  victory  of  the  candidates  of  the  BJP  –  the  only  party  to  contest  the  polls.

Similarly,  when  the  Jammu  and  Kashmir  governor  announced  that  schools  and  colleges  have  been  reopened  –  to  give  a  semblance  of  normalcy   –   the  Kashmiri  people  rejected   his  appeal  by  refusing  to  send  their  children  to  the  education  institutions   in  protest  against  the  presence  of  the   Indian  armed  forces  there,  and  in  the  midst  of  an  environment  of    military  occupation.

These  are  signs  of  a  simmering  popular  civil  disobedience   of,  and  non-cooperation  with,   the  current  dispensation   that  rules  Kashmir.    The  Kashmiri  people  are  kept  incommunicado  from  the  rest  of  India  and  the  world,  although  protests  keep  erupting  and  heard  by  social  activists  who  circulate  them  through  alternative  media.  Reacting  to  such  exposures  of  human  rights  violation  by  the  Indian  armed  forces,  the  Indian  government  spokespersons,  in  a  knee-jerk  reaction  of  sorts,   denounce  them  as  intervention  in  our  internal  affairs.’  Domestic   critics  of  these  measures  inside  India  are  branded  as anti-nationalists,’  secessionists,’  and Pakistani  agents.’  These  terms  are  used  by  the  ruling  party  at  the  Centre  to  stifle  all  criticism against  its  plan  to   impose  a  centralized unitary  system  of  governance  to  replace  the  federal  system.  As  it  is,  it   is  alienated  from  the  local   people   in  Kashmir  in  the  north-west,  and  Nagaland  and  Manipur  in  the  north-east.  It  also  faces  opposition  from  the  regional  parties  in  the  south,  which  protest  against  increasing  central  encroachment  on  their  autonomy.  The   Modi  government   has  not  only  failed  to  sort  out  these  `internal  affairs,’  but  has  further  created  a  mess  by  the  abrogation  of    Section  370,   as  a  result  of  which  there  is  sure  to  be   exacerbation  of  violence  in  the  volatile  Valley,  where  street  protests  are  already  breaking  out.

Modi   offers  Imran  Khan  a  platter

But  apart  from  further  antagonizing  the  people  of  the  Valley,  by  taking   this  rash  step,  Modi  has  virtually  handed  the  tangled  up  issue  of  Kashmir  to  his  counterpart  in  Pakistan  on  a  platter.  Imran  Khan  has  jumped  on  this  as   an  opportunity  to   fish  again  in  the  troubled  waters  of  Kashmir.  While   shedding  crocodile  tears  over  the  plight  of  the  Kashmiris,  pledging  support  to  their  `freedom  fight’,    and  appealing  to  the  conscience  of  the  UN  and  the  international  public  opinion   about  the  human  rights  violation  by  the  Indian  security  forces,  Imran  Khan  is  canny  enough  (as  he  is  advised   by  his  bosses  in  the  Pakistan  army  headquarters  and  the  ISIS)  to  use  this  opportunity  to  his  best  advantage.   There  is  wide-spread  disgruntlement  among  the  public   in  the  Valley  against  the  continuing  curfew  and  occupation  by  security  forces, who  are  raiding  homes  and  indiscriminately  picking  up  young  Kashmiri  Muslims  and  torturing  them  in  their  custody.   Although  suppressed  by  the  Indian  media,  their  voices  are  being  heard  all  over  the  world  through  the  international  media  like  the  BBC,  Washington  Post, New  York  Times,  and  other  means.  (Re:  Washington  Post  video  of  a  Kashmiri  father  breaking  down  after  his  minor  son  was  taken  away  by  the  security  forces –  https:www.telegraph.ndid.com>shock-torture-to-kashmiris>cid).

It  is  this  mood  of  public  anger  that  is  providing  the  Pakistani  military  establishment  with  an  excellent   chance  to  send  its  terrorist   infiltrators  into  the  Valley  to  recruit  the  disgruntled  youth  there,  and  expand  its  base  in  a  movement  which  originally  began  as   demand  for  `azadi’  (an  independent  Kashmir –  free  from  both  Indian  and  Pakistan  administration),  but  getting  disoriented  towards  a  pro-Pak  direction. Ominous  signs  are  already  being  seen  in  pictures  of  some  protestors   waving  Pakistan  flags  in  street  demonstrations.

Modi’s  image  abroad   versus  the  ground  reality  in  India

Narendra  Modi  has  managed  to  shake  hands  with  Trump,   his  political  twin ,  at  the  G 7  summit  –  a  scene   celebrated  as  some  sort  of  a  historical  event  by  the  Indian  media,  trumping  it  as  US   approval  of  the  Indian  government’s  latest  policy  on  Kashmir.   But  given  Trump’s  opportunist   mercurial  temperament,   he  greets  Imran  Khan  and  shakes  hands  with   him  (in  a  replica  of  the  Modi-Trump  handshake)  promising  to  mediate  in  the  Kashmir  dispute  !  After  all,  Trump  needs  Imran  Khan  and  his  army  to  extricate  the US  from  the  mess  that   both  had  created  in  Afghanistan.

Frankly  speaking,   Narendra  Modi  has  made  the  Indian  state   stink  in  world  public  opinion.  He  has  managed  to   reduce  India’s  position  to  that  of  a  skunk  that   is  abhorred  by  the  UN  Human  Rights  Commission,  which  has  repeatedly  come  out  with  reports  exposing the  violation  of  human  rights  by  his  soldiers  in  Kashmir,  as  well  as  other  parts   of  India.  Under  his  stewardship,  the  Indian  media  owners  have  been  turned  into  his  stooges  –  threatened  by   the  rats  of  CBI,  ED   and  other  agencies. The  international  body  of  journalists,  Committee  to  Protect  Journalists  (CPJ),  in  its  latest   statement  issued  on  August  23,  2019   expressed  concerns  over  the  situation  (in  Kashmir)  and  demanded  immediate  steps  to  restore  communications.

The  ugly  smell  emanating  from  the  Valley  –  from  pellet-blinded  youngsters,  curfew-bound  citizens  deprived  of  medical  needs, enforced  silence  on  house-arrest bound  politicians  –  is  spreading  a  foul  miasma   in  other  parts  of  India.  The  Centre’s  policy  of  clamping  down  on  Kashmir  (spreading  even  to  extent  of  preventing  Indian  national  Opposition  party  leaders  to  enter  Srinagar)   is  a  premonition  of  what  is  awaiting  the  rest  of  India,  and  the  fate  of   regional  and  national  political  parties.  Under  Modi’s  governance,  with  the  dissemination  of  the  Opposition  (whose  leaders  and  members  are  joining  the  ruling  party  in  droves  –  indicating  the  totally  a-political  and  opportunist  instincts  of  the  MLAs  and  MPs  who  were  nominated  by  the  Congress,  CPI,  CPI(M)  and  other  secular  parties  during  all  these  years),  we  may  soon  have  a  Latin-America  type  `banana  republic,’    under  the  rule  of  a  single  party  and  its   mafia,  consisting  of  mercenary  politicians.

Role  of   the  security  forces

A  very  important  prop  for  the  present  Indian  republic  is   made  up  of  security  forces  operating  under  various  nomenclatures  like  the  CRPF,  BSF,  Assam  Rifles  and other  para-military  organizations.  They  have  gained  notoriety  for  their  misdeeds  –  the  most  infamous  being   the  Kunan-Poshpora  incident  of  gang-rape  of   Kashmiri  women  by  the  Rajputana  Rifles  security  forces  during  search  operations  in  the  twin  villages  on  February  23  and  24,  1991.   A  few  years  later,  in  Manipur  in  2004,  a  young  woman  Thangjam  Manorama  was  abducted,  raped    and  killed  by  the  17th   Assam  Rifles  personnel.  In  a  demonstration  of  protest,    Manipuri   mothers  stood  in  the  nude  in  front  of  the  camp  of  the  para-military  soldiers,  shouting  the  sslogan:  “Indian  army,  rape  us “  !

Both  these  events,  which  caught  international  attention,  took  place  during  the  Congress  regime  at  the  Centre.  After  having  coming  to  power,   since  2014   the  BJP  regime  has  further  nourished   these   rapist  and  murderous  instincts  among  the  security  forces,    through  the  anti-Muslim  vitriolic  speeches  that  its  MLAs  and  MPs   spew  out  in  public,  and  by  allowing  the  Sangh  Parivar –sponsored  cow-protection  vigilantes  to  lynch   Muslims.  The  BJP  leaders  have  come  out  openly  in  support  of  the  accused   security  force  personnel  involved  in  the  rape  of  a woman  in  Jammu’s  Kathua  in  January,  2018.

It  is  this  encouragement  from  the  ruling  power  that  nourishes  the   anti-Muslim  sentiments  among  the  members  of  the  para-military  forces,  who  would  go  to  any  extreme  to  appease  their  twin  employers  –  the  Amit  Shah  led  Home Ministry,  and  the  Rajnath  Singh  led  Defence  Ministry.  A  typical  example  of  this  aggressive  mood  is  provided  by  the  speech  of  a  CRPF  constable  during  a  debate  organized  by  the  National  Human  Rights  Commission  on  September  27,  2019.  The  debate  was  on  how  terrorism  and  militancy  can  be   tackled  effectively  while  observing  human  rights.  The  female  constable,  Khushboo  Chauhan  won  a  consolation  prize   for  supporting  the   hanging  of  Afzal  Guru,  the  suspect  in  the  Parliament  attack  case,   in  the  following  terms:  “ Us  ghar  mein   ghus  key  maaraingey,  jis  ghar  se  Afzal  niklegey;  woh  koch  nahin  palnaye  dengey,  jis  koch  se  Afzal  niklega”  (will  enter  and  hit  the  home  from  which  Afzal  would  come;  will  not  let  the  foetus  survive  in  the  womb  from  which  Afzal  will  be  born).    She  went  further,  urging  the  Indian  jawans:  “Get  up  brave  soldiers  of  the  country….Give  a  roar,  and  pierce  a  tricolour  into  the  chest  of   that  Kanhaiya  (the  former  Jawaharlal  Nehru  University  students  union  president)…  (Re:  The  Wire  website,  October  7,  2019).

The  assonance  between  the  hate  speeches  of  the  Sangh  Parivar  leaders  and  the  CRPF  constable  –  using  the  same  rhetoric  –  belies  the  claim  of  impartiality  of  our  security  forces   when  it  comes  to  domestic  protests   by  dissenters,  and  also  underlines   their  attitude  towards  human  rights.

Responsibility  of  the  UN  and  international  agencies

In such  a  situation,  it  is  necessary  for  the  UN  to  step  in  –  as  it  had  done   on  similar  occasions  of  civil  strife  in  other  parts  of  security  the  world.  It  has  to  persuade  the  Indian  state  to  desist  from  further  exacerbating  the  civil  strife  in  Kashmir  (which  had  been  going   on  for  the last  several  decades  –  and  is  likely  to  increase  due  to  the  further  alienation  of  the  people  in  the  Valley  because  of  the  Modi  government’s recent   decision  to  revoke  Article  370 ).  It  has  also  to  persuade  the  neighbouring  state  of  Pakistan  state  to  desist  from  provocative  statements  and  actions  (like  infiltration  of  terrorists),  that  inflame  such   strife  in  the  Valley.

As  far  as  the  Indian  government  is  concerned,  it  cannot  kick  off  the  Kashmir  problem  under  the  carpet   of   internal affairs.’  It    had  always  been  internationally  described  as  a   controversial  issue   of  unresolved   aspirations  and rights of  a  people  inhabiting  a  divided    territory.  Even  the  UN  recognizes  it  as  a disputed  territory’   by  officially  describing  the  Indian  part  as  Indian-administered  Kashmir,’  and  the  other  part  as Pakistan-administered  Kashmir’  –  since  it  involves  two  hostile  states  with  a  history  of  wars.  Both  India  and  Pakistan  are  bound  by  the  agreements  that  the  UN  had  formalized  to  settle  disputes between  the  two.   Any  disruption  of  the  status  quo  –  agreed  upon  by  the  two  states  under  UN  supervision  at  different  stages   of  the  conflicts  –  threatens  to  jeopardize  regional  stability  in  the  sub-continent.  Under  its  Charter,  the  UN  is  responsible  for  both  preventing  such  a  catastrophe,  and  protecting  the  people  of  Kashmir  from  the  violation  of   human   rights.

The  UN  Charter  gives  the  Security  Council  primary  responsibility  for  the  maintenance  of  international  peace  and  security. In  fulfilling  the  responsibility,  the  Council  can  introduce  operations  for  establishing  peace.  Chapter  VII  of  the  Charter  authorizes  the  UN  to  deploy  peace  operations  in  `volatile  post-conflict’   situations  where  the “ state  is  unable  to  maintain  security  and  public  order”.  Explaining  the  mandate  of  such  missions,  the  UN  Security  Council  in  its  resolution  1674,  in  2006,  said  that  it  included  “(i)  the   protection of  civilians… (ii) facilitation  of  the  provision  of  humanitarian  assistance…(iii)  protection  of  citizens  is  given  priority  in  decisions  about  the  use  of  available  capacity  and  resources,  including  information  and  intelligence  resources…”

On  each   of  the  above  counts,  Kashmir  today  needs  the  deployment  of   UN  peace  operations  in  a  situation  where  the  Indian  state  has  been “ unable  to  maintain  security  and  public  order.”

UN  presence  in   Kashmir

It  is  not  that  UN  had  never  intervened  in  what  India  calls  its  internal  affairs’  today.  The  United  Nations  Military  Observer  Group  (UNMOG)  was set  up  for   both  India  and  Pakistan  in  January,  1949,  its  members  deployed  in  its  respective  headquarters  in   the Indian-administered  Kashmir’,  and  the  `Pakistan- administered  Kashmir’.  Its  mandate  was  to  conduct  field  trips and  area  recce   along  the  Line  of  Official  Control  (that divides  the  two  parts of  Kashmir)  to  investigate  into  allegations  of  ceasefire  violations  by  either  of  the two  states,  and  then  to  submit its  findings  to  the  UN  Secretary  General.

In  complete  violation  of  this  UN  mandate,  the  Modi-led  BJP  government  in  2014  asked  the  UNMOG,  based  in  Srinagar  to  wind  up  its  work,  and  in  2017  its  External Affairs  Ministry  reiterated  that  it  had  no  mandate  to  monitor  the  situation  in  Kashmir.  Curiously  enough,  the  Pakistan  government  continues  to  host  the  UNMOG  on  its  territory  without  curbing  its  activities.  According  to  the  then  UN  Secretary  General’s 1949  decision  to  deploy the  UNMOG  in Kashmir,  its  mandate  could  only  be  terminated  by  the  UN  Security  Council.

For   taking  a  unilateral  decision  to  curb  the  role  of  the  UNMOG,  the  Indian  government  should  have been summoned  and   reprimanded  by  the   UN  much  earlier.  But  the  UN  can  still  make  amends  for  its  past  acts  of  negligence  by  being  pro-active  in  Kashmir  today  by  deploying  its  Peace-Keeping  forces.

Need  for  UN  Peace-keeping Operations  in  Kashmir

As  explained  earlier,  the  Indian  government  has  not  been  able  to   meet  the  standards  required  according  to  the  mandate  of  UN  peace-keeping  to  protect  the  rights  of  citizens  of  the  part  of  Kashmir  that  it  administers  –  as  evident  from  the  successive  damning  reports  by  both  Indian  and  international  human  rights  groups, and  more  importantly  by  UN  investigative  reports  that  highlighted   acts  of  violation of  human  rights.

In  such  a  situation,  the  UN  is  entitled to  intervene  in  a  territory  of  its  member state  where  its  people  are  devastated  by  civil  conflicts.  In  such  circumstances,   the  UN  had  in  the  past,  deployed  its  peace-keeping  forces  in  strife-ridden  states  like  Cyprus,  Afghanistan,  Golan  Heights,  Congo  and  many  other  states.

Under  the  UN  mandate  of  peace-keeping, “Peace-enforcement  involves  the  application,  with  the  authorization  of  the  Security  Council,   of  a  range  of  coercive  measures,  including  the  use  of  military  force….Such  actions  are  authorized  to  restore  international  peace  and  security  in  situations  where  the  Security  Council  has  determined  the  existence  of  a  threat   to  peace,  or  act  of  aggression..”  (Re:  United  Nations  Peace  Keeping  Operations:  Principles  and Guidelines.  2008)

We  are still  awaiting  the  final  decision  of  the  UN  Security  Council  on the  dispute  over  Kashmir.  But  it  is  highly  recommended  that  the  territory  is  put  under  the  UN  peace-keeping  forces,  which  are  authorized  to  use  “coercive  measures,”  that  will   thankfully  oust  the  much  maligned  Indian  security  forces  from  the  Valley,  and  replace  them  with  a  UN-monitored  international  peace-keeping  forces.

Sumanta Banerjee is a political and civil rights activist and social scientist. Email: banerjee.sumban@gmail.com

SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWS LETTER

 

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.