RSS admits Christian women are better educated: time to drop anti-conversion laws

It was a pleasant surprise last week to come across a news report about the findings of a survey done by what was described as a ‘RSS think tank’ on the status of women in India. Besides claiming that married women and women who seek spiritual help are happier than others, it also acknowledged that employment was found to be highest among Christian women, followed by Hindus, Muslims and Jains.

While the report appeared to have made no mention about women’s education, the 2011 Census data indicated a lower percentage of Christian women to be illiterate (28.03%) compared to Hindu women (44.02%) and Muslims (48.1%). Illiteracy among Buddhist women was higher at 34.4% than among Christians.

What the findings seem to suggest is that a religion that promotes gender equality and is more democratic even in the spiritual sphere, witnesses advancement of women more than religions which promote patriarchy. Didn’t the western Christian world develop at a quicker pace after women and minorities like blacks got educated and entered the employment market competing with men?