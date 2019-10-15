Second India-China Informal Summit: A New Direction In India China Relations

Full Text issued by PM’s office after the Second Informal Summit

The Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi and the President of the People’s Republic of China Mr Xi Jinping held their Second Informal Summit in Chennai, India, on 11-12 October 2019. The two Leaders had an in-depth exchange of views in a friendly atmosphere on overarching, long-term and strategic issues of global and regional importance. They also shared their respective approaches towards national development. They evaluated the direction of bilateral relations in a positive light and discussed how India-China bilateral interaction can be deepened to reflect the growing role of both countries on the global stage. Both Leaders shared the view that the international situation is witnessing significant readjustment. They were of the view that India and China share the common objective of working for a peaceful, secure and prosperous world in which all countries can pursue their development within a rules-based international order. They reiterated the consensus reached during the first Informal Summit in Wuhan, China in April 2018, that India and China are factors for stability in the current international landscape and that both side will prudently manage their differences and not allow differences on any issue to become disputes. The Leaders recognized that India and China have a common interest in preserving and advancing a rules-based and inclusive international order, including through reforms that reflect the new realities of the 21st Century. Both agreed that it is important to support and strengthen the rules-based multilateral trading system at a time when globally agreed trade practices and norms are being selectively questioned. India and China will continue to work together for open and inclusive trade arrangements that will benefit all countries. Both Leaders also underscored the important efforts being made in their respective countries to address global developmental challenges, including climate change and the Sustainable Development Goals. They emphasized that their individual efforts in this regard would help the international community achieve the targets. Both Leaders are concerned that terrorism continues to pose a common threat. As countries that are large and diverse, they recognized the importance of continuing to make joint efforts to ensure that the international community strengthens the framework against training, financing and supporting terrorist groups throughout the world and on a non-discriminatory basis. As important contemporary civilizations with great traditions, both Leaders deemed it important to enhance dialogue in order to foster cultural understanding between the two peoples. Both Leaders also agreed that, as major civilizations in history, they can work together to enhance greater dialogue and understanding between cultures and civilizations in other parts of the world. They shared the view that an open, inclusive, prosperous and stable environment in the region is important to ensure the prosperity and stability of the region. They also agreed on the importance of concluding negotiations for a mutually-beneficial and balanced Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. The two Leaders exchanged views on the age-old commercial linkages and people-to-people contacts between India and China in the past two millennia, including significant maritime contacts. In this regard the two leaders agreed on establishment of sister-state relations between Tamil Nadu and Fujian Province, exploring the possibility of establishing an academy to study links between Mahabalipuram and Fujian province on the lines of the experience between Ajanta and Dunhuang and conducting research on maritime links between China and India in view of our extensive contacts over the centuries. The two Leaders shared their mutual vision on goals for development of their respective economies. They agreed that the simultaneous development of India and China presents mutually-beneficial opportunities. The two sides will continue to adopt a positive, pragmatic and open attitude and to enhance appreciation of each other’s policies and actions in line with the general direction of their friendship and cooperation. In this regard, they also agreed to continue to enhance strategic communication on all matters of mutual interest, and to continue the momentum of high-level exchanges by making full use of dialogue mechanisms. The leaders were of the view that the positive direction of ties had opened up possibilities for taking bilateral relations to greater heights. They agreed that this endeavor also required strong public support in both countries. In this context the two Leaders have decided to designate 2020 as Year of India-China Cultural and People to People Exchanges and agreed that the 70th anniversary of the establishment of India-China relations in 2020 will be fully utilized to deepen exchanges at all levels including between their respective legislatures, political parties, cultural and youth organizations and militaries. To celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations the two countries will organize 70 activities including a conference on a ship voyage that will trace the historical connect between the two civilizations. In pursuit of their efforts to further deepen economic cooperation and to enhance their closer development partnership, the two Leaders have decided to establish a High-Level Economic and Trade Dialogue mechanism with the objective of achieving enhanced trade and commercial relations, as well as to better balance the trade between the two countries. They have also agreed to encourage mutual investments in identified sectors through the development of a Manufacturing Partnership and tasked their officials to develop this idea at the first meeting of the High-Level Economic and Trade Dialogue. The two Leaders have exchanged views on outstanding issues, including on the boundary question. They have welcomed the work of the Special Representatives and urged them to continue their efforts to arrive at a mutually-agreed framework for a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement based on Political Parameters and Guiding Principles that were agreed by the two sides in 2005. They reiterated their understanding that efforts will continue to be made to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas, and that both sides will continue to work on additional Confidence Building Measures in pursuit of this objective. Prime Minister Modi and President Xi also appraised the practice of Informal Summits in a positive light as providing an important opportunity to deepen dialogue and to promote mutual understanding at the Leaders’ level in line with the ‘Wuhan Spirit’ and the ‘Chennai Connect”. They agreed to continue this practice in the future. President Xi invited Prime Minister Modi to visit China for the 3rd Informal Summit. Prime Minister Modi has accepted the invitation.

(News issued by PM’s office)

Prime Minister’s inaugural statement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed that 2nd Informal Summit at Mamallapuram, Chennai, Tamil Nadu has begun a “New Era of Cooperation” between India and China.

Prime Minister was making his inaugural statement at beginning of the delegation level talks Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, on the second day of the informal summit at Mamallapuram, today.

Referring to the first informal summit between the two countries at Wuhan last year, Prime Minister Modi said it has brought in an “increased stability and fresh momentum in our relations.”

He said the “strategic communication has increased between the two countries”.

The Prime Minister further said, “We have decided that we would prudently manage our differences without letting them turn into disputes, that we would be sensitive to each other’s’ concerns and that our relations strive towards World Peace and stability.”

Referring to the 2nd Informal Summit at Mamallapuram, the Prime Minister said “In the Chennai Summit we have so far had great exchange on bilateral and global issues. The Wuhan Summit has given a new momentum to our bilateral relations. Today with our Chennai Connect a new era of cooperation has begun in the relations of our two countries.”

Xi makes proposals on China-India ties as meeting with Modi enters 2nd day

CHENNAI, India, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued their informal meeting in the southern Indian city of Chennai on Saturday.

The two leaders, in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere, held a candid and in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and major international and regional issues of common concern.

Xi said China-India relations have entered a new phase of sound and stable development since his first informal meeting with Modi in central China’s Wuhan city last year.

As an important neighbor of each other, China and India are the only two countries with a population of more than 1 billion, Xi said, noting that maintaining and developing good relations between the two countries is China’s unwavering policy.

Under the current international circumstances, the two countries shoulder increasingly important responsibilities in safeguarding global stability and promoting development, he said, adding that the next few years will be a crucial period for China and India to realize national rejuvenation and also will be a crucial period for the development of China-India relations.

“We must hold the rudder and steer the course of China-India relations, map out a hundred-year plan for the relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, inject a strong endogenous impetus into bilateral relations, and work together to realize the great rejuvenation of our two great civilizations,” said the Chinese president.

Xi made the following proposals.

First, Xi said, China and India need to correctly view each other’s development and enhance strategic mutual trust.

From any point of view, China and India should be good neighbors who live in harmony and work together as good partners, Xi said, noting that realizing a scenario where the dragon and the elephant dance together is the only correct choice for the two countries and is also in the fundamental interests of both countries and peoples.

The two countries should and can embark on a broad road of friendly cooperation, he said, adding that they should correctly view their differences, and never let the differences dim the overall situation of bilateral cooperation.

At the same time, the Chinese president said, the two countries should gradually seek understanding through communication and constantly resolve their differences.

China hopes itself will develop well and wishes India the same, said the president, adding that the two countries should help each other to accomplish their respective goals and “brighten up” each other.

Second, Xi urged China and India to have timely and effective strategic communication, enhance mutual understanding and cooperation, and firmly hold the general direction of bilateral relations.

Xi said the two countries should focus on friendship and cooperation, dispel suspicions and doubts, and properly handle differences and sensitive issues.

To solve the boundary issue, the two countries should seek a solution that is fair, reasonable and acceptable to both sides, he said.

They should also prudently deal with issues concerning each other’s core interests, and for problems that cannot be resolved at the moment, they should properly manage and control them, Xi said.

Third, the two countries should effectively improve military and security exchanges and cooperation, Xi urged.

The two countries should promote their military relations along the correct direction of enhancing trust, dispelling doubts and strengthening friendly cooperation, carry out activities including professional cooperation and joint training, continuously enhance mutual trust between the two militaries, strengthen cooperation between law enforcement and security departments, and maintain regional security and stability, Xi said.

Fourth, China and India should deepen pragmatic cooperation and tighten ties of interests, Xi said.

The two countries should take the establishment of a high-level economic and trade dialogue mechanism as an opportunity to strengthen the alignment of their economic development strategies, and seek to build a partnership in manufacturing industry, Xi said, while inviting Indian pharmaceutical and information technology companies to conduct investment and cooperation in China.

Fifth, they should enrich cultural and people-to-people exchanges and consolidate the foundation of friendship.

The two countries should make a success of next year’s celebration of the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations and the activities marking the China-India year of cultural and people-to-people exchanges, he said.

Xi added that they need to support the establishment of friendly ties between China’s Fujian Province and India’s State of Tamil Nadu, as well as those between cities of Quanzhou and Chennai, to write a new chapter of the Maritime Silk Road.

Sixth, China and India should strengthen cooperation in international and regional affairs.

Xi said the two countries should take a clear-cut position to safeguard an international system with the United Nations as its core and an international order based on international law, adding that they should firmly uphold multilateralism and maintain a multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization as its core, and safeguard the legitimate development rights of developing countries.

China and India, Xi said, should strengthen coordination within the framework of multilateral mechanisms including the G20, the BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the China-Russia-India cooperation, and need to explore the gradual expansion of the “China-India Plus” cooperation to South Asia, Southeast Asia and Africa, create a more unobstructed regional connectivity network, and strike the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement as early as possible.

Modi says :

Modi, for his part, said that under the current international situation filled with uncertainties, the efforts of India and China, two major ancient civilizations and developing countries, to strengthen communication, coordination and cooperation and to maintain steady development of bilateral ties bear positive and important significance to both countries and the world.

He called on the two countries to take account of each other’s major concerns, properly manage, control and address differences, prevent differences from evolving into disputes, develop a closer partnership and usher in a new era of India-China relationship.

India and China, both in the process of national rejuvenation, are facing many similar challenges, he said, adding that India is willing to deepen and expand pragmatic cooperation with China, and learn from each other in their exchanges.

India thanks China for its increase of imports of Indian products such as rice and sugar, and is looking forward to fully utilizing the high-level economic and trade dialogue mechanism to promote a balanced and sustainable development of bilateral trade, said Modi, adding that India welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest in its manufacturing and other industries.

Calling on the two countries to jointly make a success of the celebration events next year to mark their 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties, Modi said India also welcomes more Chinese tourists and hopes to carry out joint research on the long history of India-China exchanges.

Underlining the importance of safeguarding strategic independence of India, Modi said his country stands ready to enhance communication and coordination with China under multilateral frameworks, meet global challenges together and protect the legitimate rights of developing countries.

The prime minister also said India is willing to join hands with China to push for an RCEP agreement at an early date, and boost connectivity and anti-terror cooperation.

Wrapping up their meeting in Chennai, Xi said he and Modi have exchanged in-depth views on China-India relations in a comprehensive manner, improved mutual understanding and formed clearer goals and ideas.

The president said they will instruct relevant departments of both sides to implement the results of the meeting so as to open up new prospects of China-India cooperation.

Xi said he has received grand welcome and warm hospitality from the Indian government and people, and has felt the profound traditional friendship between the two peoples throughout the visit. He invited Modi for meetings in China again.

Modi, for his part, also spoke highly of the meeting, saying Xi and he have held extensive communication in a friendly atmosphere, consolidated their friendship, improved mutual understanding and trust, and forged closer connections between the two ancient civilizations.

Speaking highly of Xi’s foresight and sagacity, as well as sincerity and pragmatism, Modi said India and China should not only face history, but also forge ahead to create a future, as the world peace and mankind’s progress require the two countries’ cooperation in the 21st century.

Noting that he attaches great importance to the friendship with Xi, Modi said he is willing to maintain such conducive and effective strategic communication with Xi and together create a beautiful future for India-China relations. The prime minister said he is also looking forward to meeting with Xi again in China.

Xi-Modi informal meeting achieves fruitful results: Chinese vice FM

CHENNAI, India, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) — The just-concluded informal meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved fruitful outcomes, a senior Chinese diplomat said here on Saturday.

During the second informal meeting in the southern Indian city of Chennai, Xi and Modi exchanged in-depth views on overarching, long-term and strategic issues of global and regional importance, and agreed to enhance the closer development partnership of the two countries, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui told reporters after the two-day meeting.

The two leaders reaffirmed the consensus reached during their first informal meeting in China’s central city of Wuhan last year that China and India offer each other chances for development, Luo said.

Xi and Modi spoke highly of the development of bilateral ties, agreed to enhance communication in experience of state governance and strengthen synergy of development strategies, and discussed how to deepen bilateral exchanges so as to demonstrate the increasingly important roles of both countries on the world stage, Luo said.

The two leaders agreed that both China and India are committed to building a peaceful, secure and prosperous world, in which all countries can seek development in a world order based on international law, according to Luo.

Xi and Modi agreed that a rules-based multilateral trading system should be supported and strengthened, and the two countries will continue to work for open and inclusive trade arrangements that will bring benefits to all countries, Luo said.

They said that both countries are committed to combating terrorism in all forms, and called on the international community to strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation, according to Luo.

The two leaders agreed that China and India, both important contemporary civilizations with long traditions, should strengthen dialogue, enhance mutual understanding and jointly promote exchanges and understanding among different cultures and civilizations, the Chinese diplomat said.

Luo said that the two leaders agreed to designate 2020 as the China-India year of cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and hold 70 events next year to mark the 70th anniversary of the China-India diplomatic relations.

The leaders agreed to establish a high-level economic and trade dialogue mechanism between China and India, in a bid to further strengthen bilateral trade and investment cooperation and to promote a balanced development of their economic and trade relations, Luo said.

Xi and Modi reaffirmed that both sides will continue to maintain peace and tranquility in border areas and will work on additional confidence building measures through consultation, while urging the special representatives of the two countries to figure out a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the border issue, according to Luo.

They also agreed that informal meetings have provided an important opportunity for the two sides to deepen dialogue and enhance mutual understanding, and that they will maintain such kind of meetings as well as other forms of strategic communication, Luo said.

