The Day Six Million Humans Said No To The Climate Crisis And Yes To Life

As a writer and human being this one continues to reflect upon what all lies behind the climate crisis protests of the past and his recently generated article “Tackling the Forces Crushing the Planet” (https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/262498430/tackling-the-forces-crushing-the-planet). Especially when it comes to just how hopelessly out-of-touch many of the politicians of the world still are today, in 2019, about the climate crisis and the will of the millions of youth and adults, as there were, back in 2003, when this writer, and millions more like him, also protested the then threatened war in Iraq. But all to no avail.

In the long run, will the minions marching today to “Save The World” also have so little avail upon the politicians as those of us in our day when we protested so vociferiously, with all the passion, strength and might we could muster, against yet another senseless war and against WOW, GUESS WHAT? THE SAME THINGS: OIL PIPELINES, HUMAN GREED & MALE AGGRESSION! It’s like that old saying, “What goes around keeps coming around until everything finally changes!”

Reflecting upon the similarities of 2003 & 2019 one image in particular, like a flashback to some long ago time, reminds this one of what motivated him back then to become both an activist and lifelong teacher of youth to this day that still posesses the same intensity and poignancy that ever since has been his raison d’etre.

The flashback is that of a wandering, itinerant king: with a weather-beaten yet kindly beaming, wrinkled face; his tossled white hair supporting a tarnished gold crown; his once luxurious raiments now threadbare, holely and patched like his also, once regal, now time-worn bejeweled slippers. Slung over his shoulder, he carries his bedding and all his worldly possessions in a bundle, tied to the end of a stick, like some old Aussie swagman. Standing innocently before the old king on the rough road he trods, wonderously looking up at him with a beaming face, full of so much hope and expectancy, is one tiny, girl around age two, with curly blond hair, wearing a delicate white lace dress. The king is bent over, to the point where their faces are almost touching, as he stares intently at her so his failing eyes and ears can see and hear her with greater clarity. The caption of the image reads “The Philosopher-King is Beholden to Ask the Child Which Way Next to Go!”

So when one compares which road the world has taken since 2003, and what the choice of roads still are in 2019, one wonders if there exists, in the real world, anything like that philosopher-king who, in the end, will intuitively know from the youth standing before him which road ultimately to take? Will it be “the high road, or the low road”, as in the lyrics of that old Scottish song The Bonnie Banks o’ Loch Lomand? Will the road chosen again be the high road of the rich and mighty or the low road of the common people, fairies and little people of ancient legend? Only time will tell!

Jerome Irwin is a Canadian-American activist-writer who, for decades, has sought to call world attention to problems of environmental degradation and unsustainability caused by excessive mega-development and the host of related environmental-ecological-spiritual issues that exist between the conflicting philosophies of indigenous and non-indigenous peoples. Irwin is the author of the book, “The Wild Gentle Ones; A Turtle Island Odyssey”, a spiritual sojurn among the native peoples of North America, and has produced numereous articles pertaining to: Ireland’s Fenian Movement; native peoples Dakota Access Pipeline Resistance Movement; AIPAC, Israel & U.S. Congress anti-BDS Movement; the historic Battle for Palestine & Siege of Gaza, as well as; innumerable accounts of the violations constantly waged by industrial-corporate-military-propaganda interests against the World’s Collective Soul. jerome_irwin@yahoo.com

