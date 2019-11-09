Babri Masjid Verdict: My House Demolished, I Go To Court, Court Awards The Land To The Demolisher, Is This Justice?

Someone demolished my house. I went to court to get justice. The court ordered that the demolisher can build house in the place where my house stood. As a consolation I’ve been allotted some land. Is this justice?
This is a fictitious scenario, but not dissimilar to what happened to Rama Janmabhumi – Babri Masjid that was delivered in the Supreme Court of India today. In a unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court held that the entire disputed land of 2.77 acres in Ayodhya must be handed over for the construction of Ram temple. At the same time, the Court held that an alternate plot of 5 acres must be allotted to the Sunni Waqf Board for construction of mosque. The Central Government has been directed to formulate a scheme for construction of temple within three months. A Board of Trustees must be set up for temple construction.
Babri Masjid, a muslim mosque, was built in 1528–29 by a general Mir Baqi, on orders of the Mughal emperor Babur. Some Hindus believe that it was built on the birth place of the Hindu God Rama.
The land was disputed by the Hindus since 1885. Court cases have been going on since then on the ownership of the land.
On 6 December 1992, a violent crowd consisting of Hindu fanatics demolished the mosque, resulting in communal riots leading to over 2,000 deaths.
A land title case on the site was lodged in the Allahabad High Court, the verdicts of which was pronounced on 30 September 2010. In their verdict, the three judges of The Allahabad High Court ruled that the 2.77 acres (1.12 ha) of Ayodhya land be divided into 3 parts, with 1/3 going to the Ram Lalla or Infant Lord Rama represented by the Hindu Maha Sabha for the construction of the Ram temple, 1/3 going to the Islamic Sunni Waqf Board and the remaining 1/3 going to a Hindu religious denomination Nirmohi Akhara.
Today the Supreme Court of India set aside the Allahabad High Court order and gave the land to the Hindus with certain conditions.
The duty of the Supreme Court was only to ascertain the title suit of the disputed territory. But the court went beyond its jurisdiction and granted the land to the Hindu party.
The five judge panel said in a unanimous decision that Hindu petitioners had established their case that they were in possession of outer courtyard at the site and the Sunni Waqf Board had failed to establish its case. The judges said that the faith of Hindus that Lord Ram was born at the site of the demolished structure is undisputed, and the existence of Sita Rasoi, Ram Chabutra and Bhandar grih are testimony to the religious fact of the place.
The court going above their jurisdiction and awarding the land to the Hindus has opened a pandora’s box in India.
CPI Mohammad Rafi said in a facebook post,
The comparison of right wing Hindutva forces and the racist Zionists in Israel is apt. In fact they are the best friends when it comes to dealing with Muslims.
The Supreme Court verdict is not end of the controversial Ayodhya – Ram Janmabhumi dispute. This opens only a new chapter in the Hindu – Muslim relations in India. One can only hope that harmony will prevail. The mute question is that will there be harmony when one’s house is occupied by another?
Binu Mathew is the editor of Countercurrents.org
SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWS LETTER
This is pre decided judgement under the order of the king.
Injustice by SCI. Goes against minority community of India.
*While respecting the judgement* of the the last word in justice of the country, can’t help feeling the hurt 😢😭😭😭😭😭.
*Faith wins over facts* and legitimizes *L.K. Advani sponsored violence and illegal actions* of *demolition* of an *ancient mosque* and *use of hatred and violence in politics*. He is the architect of *using religion for politics to come to power*. He has nothing to do with Hinduism but will use it for politics and to come to power.
*Five acres can be no solace at all* not even a crore acres could be traded for a 400 year old legitimate mosque demolished in 1992. *We have not done any violence before nor would we do now*. We were a victim of violence always. *We accept the Supreme Court decision*. If there is a provision in the law for review we must go for it.
A better solution as I have always mooted was to make *Babri Masjid a museum a la Hagia Sophia in Istanbul*. But we have this decision today 🤷♂️. *The Prime Minister of India P.V. Narasimha Rao had promised to build Babri Masjid at the same spot* but did not live up to *his promise*. Now this? Welcome. Case closed.
But it has not closed any doors for other problems. I am afraid for other mosques the same game could ho on.
It’s a death knell to democracy and judiciary. On such a *flimsy comment of ASI the whole judgement is based*. Who stopped them from doing a full fledged *excavation* of the foundations of *Babri Masjid* to determine if any temple ever existed beneath Babri masjid. They had a quarter century to do that.
After such long deliberations to come up with such a political decision and legitimizing illegality, violence and use of religion for Political purposes is a mockery of judiciary and indeed democracy. *Bishambarnath Pandey and Laldas* the murdered Chief pujari of the makeshift structure in the demolished Babri Masjid may be turning in their final abodes.
I would say this is an article with a misguided stance, because the house which was demolished, was built after earlier demolishing the demolisher’s house due to which the demolisher has a grave sense of injustice.
Why don’t you go and take this matter to the international court of justice. It clearly seems that you don’t have faith in the legal systems of your own country and have doubt on the intelligence of 5 judges combined.
“Less knowledge” is very dangerous… Proved from your article.
The judgement was completely on expected lines and it would reach out to the posterity as the darkest chapter in the history of the Indian judiciary. The Judgement has opened not one but many a pandora boxes. While giving the faith of the Hindus a legal status, it has encouraged all kinds of bigotted ideas floated by the Hindu supremacists in the sphere of history, science and what not. A very sad day in the history of modern India.
Judgment delivered justice denied.
Dont you realize the same applies to Bhagwan Shri Ram… It was his home…his birthplace….demolished by Mir Baqi…just as they kept demolishing temples….to subjugate humiliate Hindus and propogate Islam… Not surreptitiously, but proudly…bragging about it everywhere….?
How long will you keep hating us Hindus ?
Ali baba aur chalis chor in power. Hence surprised at the miscarriage of judgement.
Sarkar bhi tumhari hai
Adalat bhi tumhari hai
Tum baat ke kha jao
Looty huwi booty hai
Correction
Hence not surprised at the miscarriage of judgement
It remains to be seen if criminals who destroyed the mosque will ever be punished.
Babri Masjid suffered again from vandalism. This time suffered from legal vandalism.
First of all why did you build a house in my territory? You say you build a house in my place and if I demolish it you will go to court seeking justice? Get your facts right.