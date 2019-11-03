My spine is bent, Sir

You can see the bones jutting out;

My hands

I have stretched,

To touch your feet

My index finger on your right toe:

Can’t you see, Yes?

Thank you! (glee)

I beg your pardon?

Yes, I made sure I burnt all the books before we met

And my pen is now the river

My brain as you know is at the hawkers

My skull is empty now

Even the scars do not remain.(smile)

I wait now for consecration,

Your holy water dripping on my head

And I will see the years dropping down one by one

A bullet for each memory

You ask me names now?

Soni Sori?

Dongria Kondh?

Or

Rosa Luxemburg?

Hannah Arendt?

Bob Marley?

Nor

Hilter

Mussolini?

No, I do not remember.

Nothing Sir, not even vaguely.

(Yesterday the newspaper said three children were suspended from a school for pasting a paper on the wall that cried for two little children killed after rape. And I again smiled. That is how it should be)

No, I do not remember the place

Nothing.(Spreading hands)

It is all light;

I am almost an angel now.

You can see my eyes.

Look! I have opened them wide for you, Sir

Baby white and black raisins.

Look!

And you will see a sky

Where a bird does not move

Nor the children hum

It is all peace

Like you

And me.

Arathy Asok is a Kerala based poet

