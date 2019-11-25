Empress With A Pen!

A poem on Arundhati Roy
Fountain pen unfurling from the curls
After the blood carpet why history never unfurls
Everyone makes a full stop with decoration
To declare how it’s “The End of Imagination”
Millions think of the magician thinking above
Her pen thinks how he bluffs wearing a glove
Curating the structured Homo sapiens
To validate that they work on the poem of sins
Baffled acronyms of human mark their territories
With blood flowing from the sandwiched valleys
Arrests for the Mao-Tse-Tung brigade
To let Godse and Savarkar work on the grenade
Bits of this cosmos carries thousand graves
Each one of the killers bluffed by money waves
Spraying the dogma of “What can and cannot be said”
Letting the Constitution to fade!
Birsa Munda flies like a simple God of small bits
Working on the revolution, not for the outfits
Traitor has been tagged over Netaji and his parades
Just like money brings war on the Comrades!
One grasshopper listens to the other
Squeaky sound working on its hymn as eraser
Peter England waits to capture the art of Adivasis
To rot away the embroidered babies!
Summing up the ‘a’ and ‘b’ of algebraic injustice
Obtaining a result which fulfill the regal fantasies
Puffing off the crescent smoke from raw lips
She walks on the jungle smiling over the tulips
After the rich buckets have worked on Harry Potter
Ignoring the Gujarat riot and Kashmir shutter
Disturbing reality structures the Empress
To make world see “The Ministry of Utmost Happiness”
From banning to death threats to be named as traitor
Her words live for the brush never leaves the painter
She still walks to settle the blood from flowing
And to keep the sun glowing!
(Happy Birthday Comrade!)
Kabir Deb is a published writer and poet. Born in Haflong and completed his Masters on Life Sciences from Assam University. His work has been published from different national and international magazine like Different bTruths, Counter Currents, Reviews, Cafe Dissensus, Spillwords magazine and his works rely on political activisvm. He recently won the Reuel International Poetry Prize in 2019.
