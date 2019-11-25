Empress With A Pen!

A poem on Arundhati Roy

Fountain pen unfurling from the curls

After the blood carpet why history never unfurls

Everyone makes a full stop with decoration

To declare how it’s “The End of Imagination”

Millions think of the magician thinking above

Her pen thinks how he bluffs wearing a glove

Curating the structured Homo sapiens

To validate that they work on the poem of sins

Baffled acronyms of human mark their territories

With blood flowing from the sandwiched valleys

Arrests for the Mao-Tse-Tung brigade

To let Godse and Savarkar work on the grenade

Bits of this cosmos carries thousand graves

Each one of the killers bluffed by money waves

Spraying the dogma of “What can and cannot be said”

Letting the Constitution to fade!

Birsa Munda flies like a simple God of small bits

Working on the revolution, not for the outfits

Traitor has been tagged over Netaji and his parades

Just like money brings war on the Comrades!

One grasshopper listens to the other

Squeaky sound working on its hymn as eraser

Peter England waits to capture the art of Adivasis

To rot away the embroidered babies!

Summing up the ‘a’ and ‘b’ of algebraic injustice

Obtaining a result which fulfill the regal fantasies

Puffing off the crescent smoke from raw lips

She walks on the jungle smiling over the tulips

After the rich buckets have worked on Harry Potter

Ignoring the Gujarat riot and Kashmir shutter

Disturbing reality structures the Empress

To make world see “The Ministry of Utmost Happiness”

From banning to death threats to be named as traitor

Her words live for the brush never leaves the painter

She still walks to settle the blood from flowing

And to keep the sun glowing!

(Happy Birthday Comrade!)

Kabir Deb is a published writer and poet. Born in Haflong and completed his Masters on Life Sciences from Assam University. His work has been published from different national and international magazine like Different bTruths, Counter Currents, Reviews, Cafe Dissensus, Spillwords magazine and his works rely on political activisvm. He recently won the Reuel International Poetry Prize in 2019.

