Funeral in Kashmir

Exile,

Or,

Home?

They asked,

Which home?

The one you bulldozed,

Or the one you occupied,

They are furious,

And,

Outraged,

Or, the one that is a rubble,

They look

They scare,

stay there,

Hands up,

How can I stay without name

Without face

Or without eyes.

Leave then,

Go in exile

They laugh

Or smirk,

How can I go in exile,

Without my umbilical cord,

That is buried here,

Or without funeral,

Who will come to my funeral in exile?

So?

Kill me here,

I wish for dignified funeral,

Then die,

They fire,

Enjoy big funeral.

Nayeema Ahmad mahjoor is associated with Independent Urdu and author of “Lost in Terror”

